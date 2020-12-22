Lancaster County amassed nearly 200 new reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, continuing the upward trend of cases in the county.

The county reported that 193 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Lancaster County's overall total case count to 25,093, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported another 7,962 people testing positive, bringing the state's overall case count to 571,551.

Another 231 people in Pennsylvania have died due to COVID, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In total, 14,212 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

In Lancaster County, the state reports an uptick of 12 deaths, bringing the state's count to 671 total deaths in the county.

From Sunday night to Monday night, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported an additional 13 deaths, bringing the overall count to 656 as of press time last night.

The coroner's office's interactive dashboard says that the county has seen 655 total deaths from COVID-19. This story will be updated when LNP | LancasterOnline has the latest information.

To date, 3,168,882 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.