Annual property tax hikes may be necessary to fund a $198.5 million plan to renovate or rebuild six School District of Lancaster elementary and middle school buildings over the next five years.

School board members earlier this week approved the plan that would rebuild Burrowes and Price elementary schools and renovate Carter & MacRae, Hamilton, and King elementary schools, as well as Wheatland Middle School.

“Some of these buildings haven’t been touched since they were built in the 1960s,” acting Superintendent Matt Przywara said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday.

The project will affect about 2,275 elementary and middle school students. Construction is expected to start in January 2024 and also will include upgrading athletic fields at Wheatland and J.P. McCaskey High School.

“This is the largest amount of financing the district would need at one time, and it’s the largest number of projects in a single phase,” Przywara said Thursday.

The school board voted to approve the plan on Tuesday.

During a Dec. 13 meeting, Kim Reynolds, the district’s acting finance director, outlined a financial plan that would ask the school board to raise property taxes 1.76% per year through 2028 to fully fund the project.

Contacted Thursday, school board members David Parry and Edith Gallagher stressed the board has not considered a tax increase to help pay for the project. The board must decide how it will pay for the work before it approves a new district budget in June 2023.

SDL taxpayers currently pay $632 per $100,000 of assessed property value to pay principal and interest for money the district already has borrowed, according to Reynolds’ Dec. 13 presentation. That amount would gradually increase by 61% to $1,017 per $100,000, if board members vote to pass the entire cost of the renovation and rebuilding plan on to property owners.

“Yes, it’s expensive, but we’re trying to do it very responsibly,” Gallagher said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday, referring to how much property owners might pay should the board vote to raise taxes.

Costs, timelines detailed

The cost to rebuild Burrowes and Price elementary schools is $26.5 million and $32.5 million, respectively. Renovation work will cost $9.7 million for Carter & MacRae Elementary, $19.7 million for Hamilton Elementary, $26.8 million for King Elementary, and $39.2 million for Wheatland Middle School. The cost to upgrade the athletics fields is $20 million. In addition, the plan includes updating Phoenix Academy, the district’s alternative campus, for $24.1 million.

In addition, the district will spend some $637,000 to refresh the former Buchanan Elementary School, which is currently used to house students while their schools undergo renovations. Improvements include painting, creating a secure entrance, updating bathrooms, installing air conditioning for the cafeteria, improving technology and installing chair lifts. Buchanan can hold about 440 students. Administrators haven’t decided what to do with the Buchanan building once the current building/renovation project is completed.

Work on the new Burrowes and Price elementary schools would begin in January 2024 and be completed in April 2025. The schedules for the renovation projects would be January 2025 to July 2026 for King Elementary and Wheatland Middle School, and January 2027 to July 2028 for Carter & MacRae and Hamilton elementaries.

Board members could have voted for a faster construction plan that would have shaved about $2.4 million from the total price but decided on a slower pace in case of unexpected problems.

“To do it well, you really have to take the time,” Gallagher said Thursday. “Mistakes can happen. Things can fall through the cracks.”

The school board will vote on a tentative 2023-24 spending plan in May 2023. The budget will be advertised for a month before the board votes on the final version in June 2023.

The district approved a $264.2 million budget for the 2022-23 school year in June that included a 3% tax increase. The real estate tax millage rate for SDL taxpayers is 23.3533. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.