Almost three years after enforcement of Libre’s Law began, much has been done in the way of animal cruelty prosecutions.

In fact, 21,206 such offenses have been recorded since then, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC).

The Comprehensive Animal Cruelty Act 10, which went into effect Aug. 28, 2017, was inspired by a Boston terrier puppy named Libre who was found emaciated and neglected at a Quarryville-area farm in July 2016.

Photos of the puppy’s condition went viral and sparked legislative efforts to combat future animal neglect and cruelty in what would eventually be dubbed “Libre’s Law.”

967 offenses were first reported in 2017, the year the law went into effect, but spiked to 11,836 in 2018.

Last year, 8,405 animal abuse offenses were recorded, according to AOPC.

Most of the offenders (52%) were male, and more than half of all offenses (52%) were for neglect.

41% of the charges were for animal cruelty, while the other 7% were for aggravated cruelty, a felony created under Libre’s Law, according to AOPC.

Several nearby counties placed in the top 10 for animal cruelty offenses: York, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.