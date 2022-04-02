When traveling to Montana, John Wallace, a local expert in stream ecosystems, always leaves his boots behind.

“My Pennsylvania boots stay here,” said Wallace, a professor of aquatic entomology at Millersville University.

It’s not because there isn’t room in his luggage. Wallace said it’s a deliberate choice, one made with ecosystem protection in mind.

Wallace wears those Pennsylvania boots while working in local waterways, where, unintentionally, the footwear can pick up organisms — pieces of plants, microscopic pathogens and other living things.

Traveling with the boots, Wallace said, would risk unknowingly transporting those organisms to an area where they don't belong, possibly even spreading harmful invasive species, which have the potential to disrupt native ecosystems.

“That is how these things move, either inadvertently or purposefully,” Wallace said, explaining humans are to blame for the majority of invasive species’ spread.

Recently, officials at the state Fish and Boat Commission have warned that anglers could similarly be transporting invasive species on pieces of contaminated fishing equipment — boats, boots, waders and bait buckets, just to name a few.

Locally, that could mean the introduction of new, harmful species into Lancaster County’s freshwater systems on contaminated fishing gear. Or, conversely, equipment that becomes contaminated within the county — where some invasives already exist — could lead to spread elsewhere.

“We are really, statewide, trying to prevent the spread of invasive species anywhere,” said Sean Hartzell, the commission's Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, who explained there are precautions anglers can take to help meet that goal.

Advice for anglers

He shared that information at an opportune time, just as fishing in the state ramps up for the year following Saturday’s trout season opener.

Foremost, Hartzell offered two pieces of guidance: Anglers should clean their fishing gear and watercraft when moving between different water bodies, and no one should ever release a fish or other organism into a stream, river or lake if it’s not already a part of the natural, native ecosystem.

Speaking about the latter, Hartzell pointed to the northern snakehead, a long, slender fish with a mouth full of sharp teeth that can grow as long as 3 feet. The fish, which is native to Asia, was discovered in the wild in 2002 in Maryland, believed to have been released “by aquarium hobbyists or those hoping to establish a local food resource,” according to officials at the U.S. Geological Survey.

Since then, the fish have established a wild population, which has spread, including to Lancaster County, where, in 2020, snakeheads were confirmed in the Susquehanna River between the Holtwood and Conowingo dams.

Their presence is a problem, experts said, because snakeheads are considered an “apex predator,” one that feeds voraciously and will now consume local wildlife, possibly reducing the food sources that have long served native predators.

Reduced biodiversity, abundance

That’s just one example of problems with invasive species — their ability to drastically disrupt native ecosystems, which are ill adapted to contend with the new threats.

“We are talking about an impact of reducing biodiversity and reducing species abundance,” said Wallace, who’s also the director of Millersville University’s Center for Environmental Sciences.

Like the others, Wallace spoke about the direct effect that invasives can have when they are released into a non-native ecosystem, noting potential changes in predator-prey dynamics but also competition for habitat.

And specifically, he cited research, dating back to 1999 and the early 2000s, when he and his students conducted a survey of local crayfish, finding an abundance of invasive rusty crayfish in county waterways.

Rusty crayfish, once a popular fishing bait, are native to the Ohio River area, but they likely were introduced to local waters by anglers, possibly released from someone’s bait bucket, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Locally, those large, yellowish invaders have been known to force native crayfish species out of their long-standing habitats, Wallace said.

“If you're a crayfish, you need to have shelter because if you don’t, you become fish food,” he said.

Fish and Boat officials put it like this: “Invasive crayfish overtake habitat in large numbers and eat the food that native crayfish need. Many fish do not eat invasive crayfish, like the rusty crayfish, because it grows large and is aggressive.”

Hybridized breeding

In addition to overcrowding habitats and competing for food sources, invasives also can become a problem through hybridized breeding — when an invasive species mates with a native species, Wallace said.

That type of breeding has the potential to produce genetically weak offspring, possibly making them more susceptible to human-induced environmental factors, like climate change, pollution and development, which can threaten populations.

Invasives don’t only include wildlife, Wallace said, explaining that non-native plant life — like certain types of reeds and algae — and pathogens can wreak havoc when introduced to new ecosystems.

Coincidentally, Wallace is teaching a class on invasives this semester, he said.

“The key is education,” he said, referring to efforts that could help stop the spread.

Invasives are a threat that dedicated anglers are aware of, said John Stygler, owner and fishing guide at Snagler Tackle Co. in Lititz.

“We try our best to avoid invasives,” said Stygler, who targets smallmouth bass from an 18-foot jet boat, leading trips on an estimated 250 miles of the Juniata and Susquehanna rivers.

“There are consequences with any invasive species,” Stygler continued, providing a long list of worrisome invasives, which included flathead catfish, as well as certain grasses and plants like the European water chestnut, which can spread rapidly to clog waterways.

In an effort to ensure he's not inadvertently transporting an invasive to a new area, Stygler said he’ll thoroughly wash his boat before moving from one waterway to another.

James McLamb, owner and fishing guide at Fallen Timber Outdoors LLC in Narvon, said much the same about the precautions he takes while guiding in numerous waterways, including the Juniata, Schuylkill and Susquehanna rivers.

In fact, McLamb said he’s hooked snakeheads, never releasing one after he’s reeled it in.

“Of course we kill them, not only because they are invasive but because they are good eating,” he said.

Public outreach

McLamb said he takes all of those precautions because he’s aware of how threatening invasive species can be. However, he guesses that the occasional angler might be less clued in.

“Buddies of mine that fish on the weekend, they don’t think twice,” McLamb said.

State officials hope to change that, according to Hartzell, who said public outreach is a priority while sharing examples of signs the commission has posted at some popular boat launches and fishing access areas.

Boaters, including paddlers, should inspect their watercraft, cleaning off any plants, mud or aquatic life before scrubbing hulls with stiff brushes and rinsing boats and equipment, like trailers, with high-pressure hot water, officials said.

Anglers should take similar care to remove debris and water from their gear, which should then be washed with hot water or left to dry for five days before moving to a new waterway, officials said.

“Never release plants, fish or animals into a body of water unless they came out of that body of water,” officials said.

Care also should be taken to inspect and clean shoes, boots and waders, Hartzell said, explaining they, too, can spread unwanted organisms.

All of that is especially important, Hartzell said, because invasive species are numerous in Pennsylvania and continue to spread.

That includes New Zealand mudsnails, tiny snails with orange and brown spiral shells, which can reproduce so rapidly that they overcrowd native organisms, possibly becoming so numerous “that a close look at the bottom of the stream or lake will reveal a ‘carpet’ of tiny snails covering almost everything.”

That’s according to Fish and Boat officials, who warned that the snails could threaten native species like mayflies by competing for food.

According to an article published by Hartzell, the snails have not yet been identified in Lancaster County, but they have been found in neighboring York County’s Codorus Creek.

Laws and regulations

Laws and regulations have been established to curb the spread of invasives, Hartzell said, sharing information about bait restrictions, as well as a list of non-native aquatic species that are outright banned, not allowed to be sold, traded, transported or otherwise possessed in Pennsylvania.

And officials at Fish and Boat are not alone in their efforts to curb invasives. In fact, officials at the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources launched a program in 2019 at nine state parks, none in Lancaster County, where staff conducted voluntary inspections of boats and trailers to check for invasives.

Thousands of boaters participated, and five inspections led to the discovery and “removal of aquatic invasive species material from watercraft before launching in a state park lake to directly prevent the introduction of a new invasive species to a location where it had not already been established,” department spokesman Wesley Robinson said.

“It had also been common during the project for invasive species material to be removed from watercraft in order to prevent further spread of invasive species in a location where that species has already been established,” he said.

Due to a lack of continued funding, that program has been scaled back, officials said.

Susquehannock State Park is the only state park in Lancaster County.

“A highlight activity at Susquehannock State Park is the chance for park visitors to view migratory birds from overlooks of the Susquehanna River,” Robinson said. “Aquatic invasive species are a concern for the park because they are a detriment to the nesting areas, food sources and water quality that these birds rely on.”

It’s those risks that vigilance from anglers can help to avoid, Hartzell said.

“These aquatic invasive species are damaging the excellent aquatic resources that we have in Pennsylvania,” he said. “We have lost some ground, so to speak, in Pennsylvania, but there is still a lot of ground, or I should say water, that we should protect.”

State officials said members of the public can report invasive species at pfbc.pa.gov/forms/reportAIS.htm.