Attorneys for Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home and a former employee have reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit accusing Scheid’s wife of sexual harassment.

Judge Karen Spencer Marston, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, ordered the lawsuit dismissed on Aug. 5 following a request from both parties.

Lawyers for Andrew Scheid and the plaintiff in the case did not return calls from LNP | LancasterOnline seeking details of the settlement and comment Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed last November by a New Jersey man, alleged inappropriate advances and touching by Scheid’s wife Joseline and added Andrew Scheid did nothing to stop the behavior.

Andrew Scheid’s funeral home business has since closed following an indefinite suspension by the State Board of Funeral Directors in March after a yearslong investigation on mortuary malpractice.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against Andrew Scheid on Thursday, including felony tampering and misdemeanor abuse of corpse charges. In addition, the state attorney general announced a civil lawsuit seeking restitution for numerous families affected by Scheid’s practices.

