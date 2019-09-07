Andrew Spade, the Republican candidate for Lancaster County prothonotary, has taken a job with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Spade began working as an assistant district attorney July 29 with a yearly salary of $54,463.50, county records show.

With no opponent in the fall election and the endorsement of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, Spade is likely to win the position of prothonotary and take office beginning in 2020.

Before being named as assistant district attorney for Lancaster County, Spade had been an attorney with the Mejia Law Group in Ephrata for more than three years. He had previously served as an assistant public defender for Lancaster County for more than 15 years.

Spade also recently stepped down from his position as a Warwick Township supervisor, where he served the last year-and-a-half, because of the requirement that he not hold office while working as an assistant district attorney.

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will be making an appointment to fill the remainder of Spade’s six-year term.

Friday was the deadline for interested individuals to submit a letter of interest to the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors will then consider the candidates and name Spade’s replacement at the Sept. 18 board of supervisors meeting.

“We appreciate the work that Andrew Spade has done with the supervisors,” Logan Myers, chairman of the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors, said.

Laura Knowles of The Lititz Record contributed to this report.