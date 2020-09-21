Suspended Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning, moving the case to county court.

What is less clear is whether a hearing actually took place. The public and media at District Judge Joshua Keller’s office in Manor Township were not allowed to enter the building.

Asked after the hearing why it was closed to the public, a state constable said the proceeding was actually a conference and that Scheid waived his preliminary hearing. He also cited restrictions on gatherings at the office due to COVID-19.

A reporter asked a clerk at Keller’s office the same question about access and was told the hearing did not take place and was given a similar answer — that the hearing did not occur because Scheid waived the hearing to county court.

A call to Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth for comment was not immediately returned.

Scheid’s criminal docket lists Monday morning’s proceeding as a preliminary hearing.

Scheid is accused of keeping four bodies in his care unrefrigerated and unembalmed between four and 17 days, as well as knowingly falsifying death certificates submitted to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Health Statistics, according to charging documents.

Scheid quietly walked into the office just before 9:30 a.m. He is charged with four felony counts of tampering public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of corpse.

He was followed a few minutes later by an assistant district attorney, as well as a civil attorney who represented Scheid.

Scheid does not have an attorney listed on the court docket and a clerk would not identify the civil attorney who was allowed in the proceeding.

Members of at least two families affected in the criminal case were compelled to show up at the scheduled hearing through a subpoena, including Linda Creasy.

Creasy said she was given an empty urn by Scheid before later retrieving her husband’s ashes personally in Allentown. She was not allowed into the meeting despite her subpoena to appear, nor were the public and members of the media.

Scheid and officials were inside for about 50 minutes before exiting the small office. Scheid did not answer questions upon leaving the district office.

He remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment for Scheid is now scheduled at 9 a.m. in Lancaster County on Oct. 23, according to a court docket.