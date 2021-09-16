A former Lancaster funeral director is scheduled to plead guilty next month in a criminal case in which he is accused of mishandling four bodies in his care and knowingly falsifying death certificates.

Andrew T. Scheid, 50, was charged in August 2020 with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse. He remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail

The Lancaster County Court calendar and the case docket says Scheid is scheduled to plead guilty Oct. 1 before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, but it does not specify to which charges.

His attorney, Michael T. Winters, did not return a message seeking comment Thursday. District Attorney Heather Adams said it would be inappropriate to comment before a plea.

If Scheid does not enter a guilty plea on Oct. 1, he is then scheduled for trial before Judge Jeffery Wright on Oct. 15, according to the calendar and docket.

Read the allegations against Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home here [PDF]

In May, Judge Leonard Brown ordered Scheid to pay $8,751 in restitution, $7,000 in civil penalties and $225 in court costs. As part of that case’s resolution, Scheid was barred from working as a funeral director and funeral supervisor and from applying for licenses for those positions.

The Pennsylvania Department of State revoked Scheid’s licenses to be a funeral director and funeral supervisor in the commonwealth in January. Last year, state investigators said they had confirmed that four bodies in Scheid’s possession had been left unembalmed and unrefrigerated for a period of 4 to 17 days.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)

Sheriff's sale for vacant funeral homes

Meanwhile, vacant funeral homes in Lancaster city and Manor Township once operated by Scheid will be sold at sheriff’s sale on Sept. 29, after Scheid defaulted on the mortgages he took out to buy them.

United Midwest Savings Bank, a Cleveland-based lender, initiated two separate foreclosure proceedings against Scheid last year, alleging he had stopped making payments on the mortgages, owing United a combined $1.4 million on them.

United started foreclosure proceedings on the property at 320 Blue Rock Road, just outside Millersville, in July 2020. The lender said Scheid borrowed $500,500 in 2011 to buy the property but owes monthly payments since January 2020. Scheid now owes $449,700 on it, the lender said.

The lender started foreclosure proceedings on the property at 121-131 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city in September 2020, saying Scheid borrowed $1.08 million in 2012 to make the purchase, but owes monthly payments since December 2019. Scheid now owes $995,500, United said.

The sale of the former Scheid properties, as well as the sale of dozens of other properties once owned by an array of mortgage borrowers who fell into default, will begin at 10 a.m. in Courtroom A of the Lancaster County Courthouse, 50 N. Duke St.

When a borrower defaults on a mortgage, the lender can foreclose and force the property to be sold at a sheriff’s sale — a public auction conducted by the sheriff — with the proceeds going to the lender.