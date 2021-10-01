Former Lancaster funeral director Andrew Scheid pleaded guilty Friday to four counts of abuse of a corpse for mishandling four bodies in his care.

Scheid, 50, also pleaded no contest to four counts of tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates.

Scheid’s attorney, Michael T. Winters, told Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker that “it was Andrew’s desire to move forward and not put the families through any more pain.”

Scheid, who wore faded blue jeans and a gray long-sleeve T-shirt, spoke only to answer the judge’s questions about whether he intended to plead guilty and if he understood what it meant to do so.

The misdemeanor abuse of corpse charges stem from the January 2020 discovery of four unembalmed bodies that were in various states of advanced decomposition in an unairconditioned room at Scheid’s former funeral home in Manor Township, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown said. The bodies had been there between four and 17 days after death.

The felony tampering charges concern falsifying information on death certificates regarding the cremation of four bodies to make it appear in compliance with state funeral law. Scheid indicated that three of the bodies were cremated earlier than they actually were and the fourth body had not been cremated at all, though Scheid indicated it had been, according to Brown.

While not an admission of guilt, a no-contest plea is considered a conviction. Scheid acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence that a jury could convict him had the case gone to trial.

Scheid, who was charged in August 2020, will remain free on $250,000 unsecured bail while he awaits sentencing, which has not been scheduled. Reinaker ordered a presentence investigation tol help him determine the sentence.

Reinaker told Scheid he faces a potential maximum prison sentence of 36 years and up to $80,000 in fines.

The State Board of Funeral Directors first filed disciplinary action against Scheid in December 2019, outlining 10 instances of families complaining about Scheid’s services dating back to 2015. The complaints ranged from leaving a corpse unembalmed and unrefrigerated for three days, not returning the cremated remains to families and subscribing signatures on funeral service contracts.

At almost the same time that Scheid was arrested and charged criminally last August, the state Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit in Lancaster County court seeking restitution for families due to Scheid’s “failure to deliver services that Pennsylvanian’s paid for.”

In May, Judge Leonard Brown ordered Scheid to pay $8,751 in restitution, $7,000 in civil penalties and $225 in court costs in that case.

Brown also barred Scheid from working as a funeral director and funeral supervisor and from applying again for licenses for either role. The Pennsylvania Department of State revoked Scheid’s licenses for those positions in January 2020.

On Thursday at a sheriff’s sale, the bank holding the mortgages for Scheid’s two former funeral homes bought the properties for $1.9 million after no other bids were submitted. Besides the Manor Township location, Scheid had a location at 121-131 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city.