Anchor Lancaster is the new name of a weekday breakfast program that has been feeding the hungry since 1985.

The rebranding better communicates the program’s role as a mainstay of Lancaster city’s community meals network, the nonprofit said in a press release.

The program was known as Anchorage since its founding at St. James Episcopal Church.

First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., took over the meal in August 2016, serving between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. every weekday, including holidays.

Since then, the program has become a separate, community-supported nonprofit, although First UMC remains the host.

The hot buffet, which served about 180 guests a day, transitioned to a grab-and-go breakfast during the pandemic that serves about 100 people daily, said Patty Eastep, executive director.

Anchor Lancaster also makes showers available for about 14 people a day.

“We have been blessed to see so many different people and churches come together to support this program,” said the Rev. Joe DiPaolo, lead pastor at First UMC and an Anchor board member. “In a day when even our churches are polarized and divided, we still all agree on Jesus’ command to feed the hungry.”