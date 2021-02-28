If the attorney for the 14-year-old Manheim Township girl charged as an adult in the stabbing death of her older sister tries to have her case moved to juvenile court, he will face an almost impossible task.

A review of LNP | LancasterOnline archives going back five decades found only one case in more than a dozen in which an attorney persuaded a judge that a minor charged with homicide should be handled in juvenile court.

The facts of that case differ from the accusations Claire Miller is facing.

In April 1999, Elizabethtown 14-year-old Nicole Boyer gave birth and was accused of smothering the infant and placing it in a drawer. Prosecutors sought a first-degree murder charge.

But Boyer’s attorneys, Alan Goldberg and Robert Beyer, reached a deal with prosecutors. After a judge returned her juvenile status, Boyer admitted to the facts of the case, and acknowledged that if she were an adult at the time of the killing, the facts would meet the definition of criminal homicide. She did not, however, plead guilty.

As different as Miller’s case is from Boyer’s, there is one significant element they have in common: Robert Beyer is now serving as Miller’s attorney.

Beyer declined to comment for this article.

A judge’s discretion

In an interview Thursday, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams talked generally about the transfer process governing of juveniles charged as an adult.

Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. Defendants can seek to have their case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21 if it serves the public interest.

The law spells out what a defendant must demonstrate to a judge, who ultimately decides whether to transfer a case, that doing so serves the public interest.

Among the seven factors:

• The offense’s impact on the victim or victims

• The threat posed by the juvenile

• The nature and circumstances of the offense

• The juvenile’s degree of culpability

• How amenable to treatment, supervision or rehabilitation the defendant would be in a juvenile setting

In terms of amenability to treatment, the defense usually would offer an expert’s psychological evaluation of the juvenile, she said. Depending on its findings, the prosecution may have its own evaluation done.

While there could be instances in which the prosecution might not oppose a transfer, “In evaluating any case, our core function is public safety,” Adams said.

Former longtime defense attorney and former Lancaster mayor Rick Gray said the fact that courts only have supervision of a juvenile until age 21 is a challenge.

“If you can’t show (amenability to treatment,) it’s a steep, steep climb to get to that,” he said. “To be able to predict what’s going to happen … nobody has an answer to that.”

Gray sought unsuccessfully to have the case of Keith C. Weaver transferred to juvenile court. Weaver was 14 when he stabbed to death his adoptive parents, Dr. R. Clair and Anna May Weaver, both 50, and his sister, 15-year-old Kimberly, on Feb. 17, 1991.

Weaver never denied killing his family, but the defense contended the actions were a result of severe psychological problems. He was convicted in 1992 of three counts of third-degree murder and attempted rape and is serving a 35- to 70-year prison sentence and is being held at SCI Camp Hill.

People have the capacity to change in the few years they could be under juvenile supervision, Gray said, “But if they go the wrong way ....”

He said he understands that Weaver has been an exemplary inmate.

Claire Miller, meanwhile, is being held in Lancaster County Prison in the adult women’s section without bail. Her preliminary hearing, initially set for Feb. 26, was rescheduled for 2 p.m. on March 30 before Manheim Township District Judge David Miller.