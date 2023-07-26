School District of Lancaster Superintendent Keith Miles Jr. wants to prioritize the resources needed to improve students’ education in the wake of lawmakers choosing not to appeal the landmark Pennsylvania school funding lawsuit.

“The sooner we’re able to get resources in front of our students, both personnel and additional resources, the better,” Miles said.” This is an urgent matter, ensuring that our students get their constitutional right to appropriate education is something that shouldn’t be put on the backburner.”

Public Interest Law Center Attorney Michael Churchill said he hopes lawmakers will have a new system for funding public school districts in place for the 2024-25 state budget after a Commonwealth Court ruling in February declared the state’s current system unconstitutional.

“We are looking forward to having this addressed in next year’s budget,” said Churchill, one of the attorneys who represented SDL and five other state districts in the lawsuit. “If it’s not, that would certainly be a matter of great concern and we should consider whether it is timely at that point to go back to court.”

Churchill said the proposed 2023-24 budget doesn’t do enough to address the problem “because there really wasn’t enough time in the budget cycle to address those needs.”

Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature have passed a budget spending plan that Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to sign, but Republican Senate leaders who need to sign it first have no plans to return to Harrisburg until September – putting the proposed $45.5 billion spending plan on hold.

NAACP Lancaster Branch President Blanding Watson said he doesn’t see a solution in the proposed 2023-24 budget. The state conference of the NAACP was a petitioner in the funding lawsuit.

“There was not money to give,” Watson wrote in a statement Tuesday. “There was just enough to comply but not enough to close the gap for funding. It doesn’t solve the problem.”

And, while it’s helpful that the proposed 2023-24 budget increased enough to account for rising costs as a result of inflation, Churchill said it wasn’t really intended to be a solution to the problem. The substantial impact will come in the long term, he said.

Some legislators, however, are averse to the idea that money is the solution to public schools’ problems.

A budget impasse

Lancaster County House Rep. Bryan Cutler, for example, doesn’t believe money is a way to solve the challenges of the public education system. Instead, in a statement on the education funding litigation, Cutler advocated for school choice vouchers to send more underserved students to private schools.

"Now that the education funding lawsuit is disposed of, it is important that schools completely focus their attention on their primary and most important task – educating students,” Cutler said in the statement. “The endless litigation has invited people to believe that money alone will solve the challenges of our public education system. To be clear, it will not, and Judge [Renée Cohn] Jubelirer’s opinion clearly recognizes this very simple and powerful truth.”

Cutler was one of two Republican lawmakers – the other was Senate President Pro-Tempore Kim Ward – poised to make an appeal after filing a motion for post-trial relief, which was subsequently denied, earlier this year.

Like Cutler, the Republican leaders who have not signed off on the 2023-24 proposed budget along with rank-and-file GOP lawmakers are upset with Shapiro because he initially backed but then abandoned a Republican plan to fund vouchers that would help families in some public school districts send their kids to private schools.

“The House Republican Caucus will continue to seek transformational change while we make results-oriented investments in our schools,” Cutler wrote in a statement. “Parents, families and students across Pennsylvania, and in particular those that are trapped in the lowest performing schools, deserve that change, which we believe includes new forms of school choice. It is our hope that instead of seeking redress through costly and endless litigation, school districts and advocates will join us, instead of opposing us, in this important mission.”

Churchill sees this push for school choice vouchers as a way for lawmakers to divert attention away from the fact that they need to address the unconstitutionality of how Pennsylvania is funding public schools.

“No matter what they do with vouchers, there will still be students left in those schools who need to have their funding in compliance with the court,” Churchill said.

Dan Urevick-Acklesberg, senior attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, said in a virtual press conference Monday that not only are private school vouchers unnecessary to bring the state into a constitutional funding system but it’s a hindrance to that effort.

"The standard that this decision requires is a standard, contemporary public education for all students so private school vouchers don't move us one dollar closer to that,” Urevick-Acklesberg said. “An impasse over a program that doesn't actually move the system at all into constitutional compliance is certainly counterproductive.”