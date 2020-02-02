Lancaster Watchdog takes a look at an unfinished road in Lancaster city as well as an update to a potentially dangerous road.

Charlotte Street extension

Five years ago, West Liberty Street was extended past Thomas Armstrong Boulevard to Harrisburg Avenue near Franklin & Marshall College, allowing motorists heading down Prince Street to avoid downtown Lancaster to reach Harrisburg Avenue.

But one reader remembers another proposed traffic change nearby.

“Word on the street had it that Charlotte Street would be extended when Liberty Street was all gussied up to become the east/west route that it now is,” the reader wrote.

“But Charlotte Street does NOT extend to Liberty,” the reader adds. North Charlotte Street leads to an intersection with Harrisburg Avenue as well as a road leading to a parking lot for the Lancaster General Health Behavioral Health Center, which opened in 2018.

“There, a small paved path leads to the street that connects to Liberty,” the reader adds, “ What’s up?”

The reader is right — there were plans to realign North Charlotte Street further north, but one condition attached to the road project has essentially kept it on hold.

The driveway leading to the health center parking lot was built to city standards so it could become a public street, according to Lancaster city senior planner Douglas Smith. The extension is set to be completed when the eastern portion of the lot is redeveloped, he added.

The planned road won’t connect directly to West Liberty Street, but to Thomas Armstrong Boulevard, which leads to Liberty Street.

The eastern portion of the lot is also owned by LG Health. A Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokeswoman told Watchdog that the company doesn’t have plans to develop the land.

Slope in Pequea

Last week, Watchdog noted a reader’s harrowing experience while sitting in traffic on Long Lane. The reader thought an approaching car — brakes slammed and sparks flying — was going to rear-end her.

Well it turns out that road has not been evaluated for traffic changes in quite some time.

According to a spokeswoman at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the intersection of Long Lane and Marticville Road hasn’t been evaluated in more than 17 years. And that evaluation, the spokesperson said, is the responsibility of the township.

Watchdog has reached out to Pequea Township and is awaiting a response.

