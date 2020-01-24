School District of Lancaster’s preliminary budget approved this week calls for an 8.24% tax increase.

But school officials say the actual tax increase will be much smaller.

“It definitely won’t be that high for a number of reasons,” school board President Edith Gallagher said. “However, it’s still a tough year, and we’re starting the budget season $10 million in the hole, and we’re going to have to raise taxes.”

The school board Tuesday unanimously approved its 2020-21 preliminary budget. The $232 million spending plan raises the millage rate from 21.8734 to 23.6758, an 8.24% increase, to reduce a projected $10.3 million deficit. Still, the preliminary budget’s expenditures outweigh revenues by about $4 million.

Some context: For an average assessed home value of $162,652, an 8.24 tax increase would increase the annual property tax bill by $293, from about $3,558 to $3,851.

Increasing technology costs for the rollout of a 1-to-1 iPad initiative and debt incurred from construction projects, as well as continually rising special education and pension costs and significant personnel costs, are among the reasons for the deficit, the district said.

“While our school board certainly does not want to tax our homeowners and our businesses at such a high level,” said district Superintendent Damaris Rau, limited state support “requires us, one, to cut programs for our students and, two, to raise taxes.”

Rau said the administration is figuring out “what we can do without.”

Other efforts may include slightly increasing class sizes and not hiring for vacant positions. Money from the district’s savings, also called a fund balance, could also be used to close the deficit.

“We have got to get that deficit down to zero,” Gallagher said. “We have to find a way.”

While it’s highly unlikely the state will allow the district to raise taxes by 8.24%, the district will apply for exemptions to exceed the Act 1 index, which limits the amount districts can raise taxes each year. The district’s current index is 3.8%.

Spokesman Adam Aurand said the district expects the state to approve an exemption for increasing special education costs. That could bump the index by 1.6 percentage points, meaning the board could raise taxes as much as 5.4% in its final budget, which typically is approved in June.

“The preliminary budget should be seen as a formality with the state,” Aurand said. “It has no bearing on what the board will consider for an actual tax increase.”