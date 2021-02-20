Hazel Jackson taught four years in segregated public schools in South Carolina, so, when she moved to Lancaster in 1952, she figured it wouldn’t be difficult to land a job at a city school.

In the words of Jackson’s granddaughter, Amber Holland, “She was sadly mistaken.”

Jackson spent years calling to inquire about job openings, submitting applications and offering recommendations — all while working the assembly line at the former RCA Lancaster Tube Plant on New Holland Avenue. But there was one step in the application process that constantly caused her issues: the photograph.

When school officials noticed from her picture that she was a Black woman, they’d reject her application, Holland said.

Eventually, Jackson took another approach. Every Friday, she spent the day sitting in the superintendent’s office, waiting for her opportunity to come. And, in 1961, it did.

Nine years after moving to Lancaster, Jackson became the first Black woman to teach in the School District of Lancaster. Nine years after that, she became the first Black professor at Millersville University, where she taught English and African American studies until she retired in 1994.

The School District of Lancaster is now considering naming one of their school buildings after her.

"She opened the doorway and the pathway for so many educators of color to come behind her," Holland said of her grandmother, who died in 2014.

Jackson’s story of resilience and triumph will be the focus of a virtual Black History Month celebration organized by the Lancaster NAACP on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The event will be live-streamed on the Lancaster NAACP’s YouTube page. People can also register to watch via Zoom at bit.ly/LegacyofHazelJackson.

Speaking at the event will be Holland, moderating is NAACP member Kimberly States-Gantz and hosting is NAACP education chair JoAnna Martinez.

“Hazel Jackson made history in Lancaster,” Lancaster NAACP President Blanding Watson said. “She changed the face of education in this region.”

Honoring Jackson, Watson said, is one of the ways his organization is celebrating important Black figures, particularly women, and increasing cultural awareness throughout the community. The group is also working to bring African-American and Latino studies curriculum to county schools.

The Lancaster NAACP is also advocating for the renaming of Lancaster schools like Southeast Middle School, formerly Edward Hand Middle School, and Buchanan Elementary School. The group, along with Jackson’s family and community leaders such as Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla, have called for the school board to rename Southeast after Jackson. An online petition has more than 5,300 signatures in support of naming the school after her.

“Hazel Jackson was an icon in terms of pioneering things for women of color in education locally,” Sturla said, adding that if one minute out of a school year is devoted to explaining who Jackson was, “I think it’s worthwhile.”

Among other suggestions for renaming the schools have been honoring Leon “Buddy” Glover, School District of Lancaster's first Black principal; civil rights activist Nelson Polite Sr.; Olympian Barney Ewell; and Spanish American Civic Association CEO Carlos Graupera.

The Lancaster school board has named a 15-member committee to solicit recommendations for school names. The group has met monthly starting last November.

“Our committee has reviewed all of the nominations for both Southeast Middle School and the new school replacing Buchanan Elementary,” committee chair and school board member Robin Goodson said. “There are a number of worthy candidates for each school, including Ms. Jackson, who received several nominations.”

Goodson expects the committee to reveal its recommendations in April.