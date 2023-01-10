‘An Equity Profile of Lancaster County’ Report finds room for improvement on equity in county

Lancaster County could add $1.9 billion to its Gross Domestic Product if a wage gap between white residents and Black, Latino, mixed race and Asian and Pacific Islanders was closed, a new report says.

The finding of a potential 6% increase in the value of all goods and services produced in the county is part of “An Equity Profile of Lancaster County” released today by the Lancaster YWCA and posted on its website, YWCAlancaster.org. The report documents examples of racial differences in a wide variety of other community measures including unemployment, poverty, home ownership, life expectancy, health insurance coverage, COVD-19 vaccination rates, vehicle ownership, law enforcement stops, educational attainment, school discipline and bail amounts.

In nearly all cases, non-white residents fare worse, the report shows.

“When you see so many different aspects in one report, you do see a through line,” said Stacie Blake, Lancaster YWCA CEO. “If people are paid less, they will be in poverty, their children will be in poverty, and then maybe they will get arrested more, then they might get bail, and they might get more bail … it just builds and builds.”

The 97-page report was compiled and written by the National Equity Atlas, a research partnership between the University of Southern California’s Equity Research Institute and PolicyLink, an Oakland, California-based nonprofit that says it works to advance economic and social equity. The group, which has done numerous similar equity reports for other metro areas, visited Lancaster County in the summer and fall of 2021 to conduct interviews and then compiled the report this year, finalizing a draft by the end of summer.

While a 14-page summary that supplements the report offers examples of steps other communities have taken in an effort to improve outcomes and points to general areas in which local policymakers should concentrate, the report doesn’t offer specific policy recommendations for improving outcomes here.

Blake says the lack of prescriptive answers is intentional, explaining that the report’s purpose is to create a baseline look at outcomes in the county through the lens of equity and begin a conversation about what can or should be done to improve.

“It’s not going to be solved with this (report),” Blake says. “It’s going to change with hundreds of committed people examining this information, examining their choices and making change. That’s what’s going to change.”

Persistent differences

The report details a wide range of social and health-related outcomes, but the economic disparities form the basis of its top line conclusion that there would be a $1.9 billion “equity dividend” if different racial groups had the same employment levels along with equal pay.

Using average figures from 2015 to 2019, the report shows that the unemployment rate was 7% for Blacks; 6% for Latinos; 3% for whites, and 3% countywide.

Unemployment rates decrease across all racial groups as education levels rise, but racial differences persist. Of people with only a high school diploma, the unemployment rate for whites was 2.8% and 5.5% for all people of color. But for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the unemployment rate for whites was 2.1% and 1.6% for people of color.

Across all education levels, average hourly wages were higher for whites than any other racial group, the report shows using data from 2019. Median hourly wages for Blacks with a bachelor’s degree or higher were $24, compared to $28 for similarly educated whites.

Overall, whites earned a median hourly wage of $21.90 in 2019 compared to $17.50 for all people of color, an hourly wage gap of $4.40, the report shows.

Economic disparities also show up in poverty rates – 7% for whites and 15% for people of color – and household home ownership rates – 40% for people of color and 72% for whites.

People of color are also more likely to spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs, a standard measure of housing affordability. Based on that formula, the report considers 44% of white households to be “housing insecure,” compared to 58 percent of households of people of color.

Room for improvement

Most of the data used in the report comes from the U.S Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey that’s integrated with IPUMS USA, a detailed database of population samples maintained by the University of Minnesota.

Michelle Huang, a PolicyLink associate who helped compile the report, says that 2019 data set was used because racial categories could be pulled out to make comparisons, even though it results in a report based on data that is several years old.

“These indicators aren’t moving dramatically from year to year, so for us it is more important for the data to be reliable,” she says, while adding that the pandemic likely exacerbated racial disparities.

To take one example of the use of older data, a slide comparing county to state and national unemployment rates used a 4.9% county unemployment rate that was the average rate in 2021. In October, Lancaster County’s overall unemployment rate was measured at 2.5% – a 20-year low.

Blake agrees that the report offers insights that are worth serious consideration, even if older information prevents it all from being the most up to date.

“I would want to encourage people to understand what (the report) does say, and not resist what it says and look for reasons why it’s wrong,” Blake says.

Blake says the racial disparities it shows confirms what some minority residents have told her about some of the frustrating aspects of living in Lancaster County. And while the report doesn’t paint a stark picture of deep racial divides, it does highlight areas for improvement.

Based on the new report, Lancaster County ranks 184th out of 359 counties the National Equity Atlas analyzed for its Racial Equity Index. Lancaster County scored 60 on a scale from 1 to 100, with 1 being “needs more work” and 100 being a “top performer.” Scores for adjacent counties include 62 for Dauphin, 59 for Lebanon, 57 for Berks, 54 for Chester and 57 for York.

“Is that where we want to be? To me, that’s the question,” Blake says. “Because we like so much to be the ‘No. 1 place to retire’ or the ‘No. 1 place to visit’ or ‘No. 1 place to go to school.’ Maybe we should want to be the ‘No. 1 place to feel welcome and included, where everyone can thrive.’ ”