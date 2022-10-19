Another cold night in Lancaster County could wreak havoc on plants left outside and likely bring an end to the growing season.

National Weather Service in State College issued a freeze warning for the county from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

The low overnight Wednesday will dip to the mid 30s, and winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

"Valley locations and sheltered areas will probably experience the coldest temperatures," according to NWS. "This will likely bring an end to the growing season."

A freeze warning is issued when "significant, widespread freezing temperatures" are expected, according to NWS.