An Elizabethtown grad followed her mom into nursing. They didn't expect a pandemic

Before a 12-hour shift caring for patients in a COVID-19 unit, hospital nurse Madi Leitzell sits in her car and takes a deep breath.

“This is a time when people need you,” Leitzell, 20, tells herself. “Go in, and make sure you’re doing everything right.”

The daughter of a master’s-level nurse practitioner, Leitzell, of Elizabethtown, completed two years of nursing school in December. Not once, she says, did a lecturer discuss nursing during a time of pandemic.

In January, she and her co-workers on the respiratory unit at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg were hearing about a mysterious virus spreading beyond China.

Then seven weeks ago, she began caring for the first wave of patients, all very sick and needing oxygen.

“I didn’t want this,” said Leitzell. “But when you sign up to be a nurse, you sign up to be a nurse.”

In normal times, Lisa Leitzell would have agreed with her daughter.

She works in an obstetrics/gynecology practice at the same Harrisburg hospital where her daughter works. She’s proud that Madi Leitzell followed her into the career. But so much about health care right now is unsettling. In talking with her daughter, Lisa Leitzell treads carefully.

She worries about the risk of exposure her daughter faces every time she gowns up to care for a highly contagious patient fighting for breath. Some hospital staff did contract the virus.

Lisa Leitzell said she realized her daughter was “looking at me and reading me to see, like, ‘Mom, are you worried?’”

“But I can’t act worried,” said Leitzell, 47, who lives about a mile from her daughter. “I want her to go into this being smart and safe, but I don’t want to scare her, either.”

Always nursing

One of three children, Madi Leitzell grew up seeing her mother balance work, family and graduate school. She saw it wasn't easy. But she can't remember considering another line of work.

A photo from 2004 captures mother and daughter at preschool career day. Madi Leitzell is wearing her mother’s scrubs top and has a stethoscope.

During a hospital stay when she was 9, Madi Leitzell had questions for the staff and bravely watched a needle slide into her vein.

One day in ninth grade, she came home and announced that she had taken a career assessment inventory that suggested she should be a nurse.

She chose courses at Elizabethtown Area High School that prepared her for nursing school, and during her senior year, she took a half-day health care course at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

Nevertheless, earning an associate’s degree in nursing at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences proved challenging.

“I didn’t know that it would be eat, sleep, study,” she said.

Lisa Leitzell suggested study tools — making use of highlighters, colored pencils and index cards. Sometimes, Madi Leitzell ambushed her mother as soon as she came home from work.

“Mom, I have a test tomorrow!” she’d say. She’d settle on her mother’s bed, and they’d go through a stack of cards.

First COVID-19 patient

In the middle of March, Madi Leitzell went into an isolation room to care for a COVID-19 patient for the first time.

“You got this,” a nursing mentor told her. Each donned a tightly sealed N95 mask, goggles and other protective gear and went in.

The long-anticipated moment didn’t seem real at first. Madi Leitzell said it felt like a movie.

But once she was at the patient’s bedside, she realized how disorienting and lonely it must be for the patient.

“I would be so scared lying in this bed with all these people around me in yellow gowns and no part of their body showing,” she said. “They can’t even see our faces.”

The hospital limits the number of entries to an isolation room. It falls to a nurse to go in with everything that might be needed and to stay for as long as necessary, completing tasks a registered nurse doesn’t ordinarily perform, such as bathing the patient, changing linens and cleaning.

“I probably told her a million times to wash her hands,” Lisa Leitzell said.

Besides caring for very sick patients, Madi Leitzell had other things to think about in March and April. She was taking a class to earn certification in advanced cardiac life support. More importantly, she was studying for the national exam required for licensure as a registered nurse.

“She was stressed,” Lisa Leitzell said. “She would call me crying.”

She listened to her daughter, affirmed the struggle and advised her to take occasional breaks and do something fun.

More than once, she told her daughter that the rest of her career will seem easy.

On April 8, Madi Leitzell sat for her licensure exam. Two days later, she learned she had passed.

It was official. She was a registered nurse, during a pandemic that was spreading through her community.

Stressful times

Some days at work are harder than others. Madi Leitzell has cared for patients who didn’t make it. But others do recover.

A good day, she said, is when she gets to turn a patient’s oxygen level down a notch.

She recalls one patient’s fears as her condition worsened and she had to leave the unit to go on a ventilator. But after a few days, the patient returned, and her recovery continued. Leitzell and her colleagues clapped and wished the patient well upon her discharge to a rehabilitation facility.

Then it was back to work.

As she labors, the mask clings uncomfortably, and the gown makes her sweat.

These are stressful times for health care workers.

Lisa Leitzell said protocols keep changing. A particular challenge for her is helping pregnant women cope with their anxieties. Some fear delivering at the hospital.

And there remains her own anxiety as a mother — the nagging worry about her daughter’s safety. She experiences it as tightness in her chest.

“It’s a little better now, because she’s been doing this for over a month,” Lisa Leitzell said.

But she has another concern. Will the intensity of this first year kill the joy she expected her daughter would find in nursing? Could she burn out?

Madi Leitzell said her colleagues and supervisors are supportive. She said she knows that if she needs help, she’ll be able to get it.

What would really help, she said, is for people to stay the course with the tough medicine of social distancing.

“Nurses do what we do because we love what we do,” she said, “but we don’t need unnecessary admissions and stress.

“I want the community to hold up its end of the bargain.”

Some days, after a 12-hour night shift, Madi Leitzell will head for home around 7:30 in the morning and think of her mother heading to work.

That’s when she’ll give her mother a call, tell her about her day, wish her a nice day and tell her she loves her.

The phone call is not an everyday thing.

“Just whenever I feel like I need to talk to my mom,” she said.

