Lawmakers in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania have condemned supporters of President Donald J. Trump who have breached the U.S. Capitol.

Trump had appeared earlier Wednesday at a rally and had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol — at one point even suggesting he would join them. He is upset that he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden and has falsely claimed voter fraud to explain it away.

Here's a look at reactions from some lawmakers who have sounded off on social media:

Gov. Tom Wolf

What we're seeing today is not democracy—it's an attempted coup.We had a free and fair election. The results were clear.Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there's further violence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 6, 2021

Rep. Scott Perry

Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law -- not chaos and talks of coups. I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) January 6, 2021

Sen. Bob Casey

Update from Casey staff: Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 6, 2021

Sen. Pat Toomey

This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 6, 2021

Sen. Ryan Aument

There is no excuse for the violence at the US Capitol. This is not patriotism. This is despicable and should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Peaceful protests are a right; violence is a crime. — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) January 6, 2021

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land 1/2 — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) January 6, 2021

"will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature." - President Abraham Lincoln, First Inaugural Address — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) January 6, 2021

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons

Political violence, anarchy, or assaults on police are not acceptable in America. They should be met with the full force of the law wherever they occur. God bless the police and first responders. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) January 6, 2021

This story will be updated as other lawmakers post their reactions.

Read more: