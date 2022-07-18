'An angel sent here to teach us how to live': Live Like Libby, Inc. continues Libby Miller's positive impact

Every day was the “best day ever” for 10-year-old Libby Miller. She even had a shirt that said it.

Whether she was watching “Big Hero Six” in a Giant parking lot with her dad or choreographing a dance in her bedroom, Libby was always excited, her parents Brooke Lobaugh and David Miller said.

Lobaugh, 44, said their daughter wore her smile ear-to-ear and embodied “genuine kindness.”

“I say she’s the perfect kid,” Lobaugh said. “Then, I sound obnoxious because I’m sure every mom thinks they have the perfect kid, but Libby really was.”

Libby spent dance classes helping younger students, school days making sure everyone felt included and night times telling her parents how amazing they are.

“She was the light of our family,” Lobaugh said.

On Feb. 9, Libby’s brother, Max, picked her up from her class at Dance Dynamix. They were struck by a car-carrier at the intersection of Lititz and Lancaster roads (Route 72). Libby was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Libby’s memorial service, which 400 attended in-person and more watched virtually, David Miller said the first 12 kids to speak about Libby said she was their best friend.

Days after the crash, Lobaugh said a parent of one of Libby’s friends sent her a video of Libby making goofy faces.

The video was taken 20 minutes before the crash.

“She was just being Libby,” Lobaugh said about the video. “She was laughing and being silly. She was just having a good day, like always.”

Two weeks after her death, Lobaugh, 44, and David Miller, 44, created the nonprofit Live Like Libby Inc., whose mission is to “reduce the financial barriers associated with the high cost of competitive dance training for deserving students,” according to the website.

“We had no idea the impact she had on other people,” Lobaugh said. “Until she was gone, we didn’t realize how far it reached and how much she meant to people just because she was so kind. She just cared about everybody else and making everybody else happy.”

The mission of Live Like Libby, Inc.

Less than a week after the crash, Libby’s friends from school, dance and within the community gathered to create chalk drawings on the sidewalks outside of John R. Bonfield Elementary School, where she was in the fifth grade.

Before the rain washed the chalk drawings away, Lobaugh and David Miller visited the school to see what her peers drew. Among the drawings, hearts and stars, etched in pink, blue, purple and white surrounded the words “Live Like Libby,” which is when they decided on the name of the foundation.

“We couldn't think of a better way to honor her than to strive to shower others with kindness and caring like she did. The world would be a better place if everyone Lived Like Libby,” the website lists.

The GoFundMe created to help Libby’s family with funeral costs raised more than $53,000 – surpassing the campaign’s initial goal of $10,000 – so David Miller and Lobaugh took the remaining money to create Live Like Libby.

The nonprofit awarded $8,000 in scholarships this year to two Dance Dynamix competitive dancers.

The foundation awarded the first Libby Miller Memorial Dance Scholarship scholarships of $3,000 to Braedyn and Keaira Jones. The foundation also awarded two “mini-scholarships” of $1,000 each to Dance Dynamix graduated seniors Taylor Shaffer and Cristina Elliott, both of whom will continue to dance at the collegiate level.

David Miller said currently the foundation’s work is staying within the Dance Dynamix community, but they hope to expand to other studios. Dance teachers are asked to nominate students for the scholarship; students must be in financial need and willing to continue Libby’s legacy.

“At the end of the day, we want to be able to make sure that if somebody has the passion to do dance and loves it the way Libby did, we don’t want them to financially not be able to do it,” David Miller said.

‘She could feel the music somehow’

For Libby, the world was her stage.

When she was 3 years old, Lobaugh said she and David Miller noticed Libby walking on the knuckles of her toes. Friends and family members joked to Lobaugh about enrolling Libby in ballet classes.

Three years later, Libby entered the competitive dancing world at the Dance Dynamix studio.

“She could feel the music somehow,” Lobaugh said. “She did everything with such heart.”

Libby's parents said she wanted to take every class she could, whether it was with the older girls or beginner classes. Lobaugh said Libby was “freakishly flexible,” allowing her to shine on stage during solo and group dances.

“I think it’s just that combination of talent and personality and beauty that people gravitate towards,” Lobaugh said.

“We all said she was the most flexible kid we’ve ever seen in our entire lives,” the studio’s director and owner, 36-year-old Jeni Hlubny, said. “She would just stand there and bend in half, and her head would be between her legs.”

Libby’s attitude set her apart from other dancers, Hlubny said, describing her as “the biggest-hearted little girl.”

“Losing Libby doesn’t seem fair or real,” Hlubny said. “Sometimes I think maybe she was an angel sent here to teach us how to live and how to be amazing people.”

Teacher and choreographer Juliane Flood said that although Libby was placed in advanced classes, she continued to sign up for the beginner classes — “not because she had to be, but because she wanted to be.”

“She wanted to help out,” Flood, 40, said. “She was always willing to help me out. She would always come in and ask me how I was doing.”

Libby made it a point to remember anything that was important to anyone. Emily Meola, teacher and choreographer, mentioned a book to Libby that she was excited to buy when it came out.

Several months later after the book came out, Libby asked Meola, 28, if she read the book yet.

“She knew who people were, and what made them happy,” Meola said. “She’d be over the moon knowing she was helping other people do what she loved.”

Libby’s positivity and “huge smile” is what stuck out to most, Lobaugh said.

In school and at dance, Libby constantly made it her mission to approach others to make sure they felt included, her parents said.

“It was her nature to care about other people all the time,” David Miller said. “She made you feel like you were the most important person ever.”

Libby saw the best in everyone, her parents agreed.

“I wish I had even 1% of the impact she had on people,” David Miller said.

Capturing every moment

From selfies to videos of her dances, Libby loved being in front of a camera, Lobaugh said.

When she was younger, Libby began creating her own choreography. A compilation video on the website shows Libby twirling around to songs from “Hamilton,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Tangled.”

Since February, the Dance Dynamix competition team has saved Libby’s spot in dances and pictures.

“We left a hole in every dance,” Flood said. “She earned her spot, and we didn’t want to fill it.”

Lobaugh said while Libby was “a kind, sweet, adorable kid,” she didn’t take herself “too seriously.”

Her parents said Libby wouldn’t want people to be upset about the crash. They intend to honor her legacy by seeing themselves and others the way Libby saw them.

“We always wanted to raise good humans. If you looked at Libby, we did a good job,” David Miller started. “She just made it easy,” Lobaugh said. “She made it so easy."