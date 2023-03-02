One of the two Air Force One Boeing 747s in the president's fleet was spotted performing touch-and-go maneuvers over Lancaster city Thursday morning.

According to Harrisburg International Airport Spokesperson Scott Miller, Air Force One was out over the central Pennsylvania area between 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. without President Biden onboard.

Touch-and-go maneuvers are when an aircraft lands on a runway, and then accelerates off again without stopping. They are usually a pilot training routine.

Although it is standard practice to only call the plane Air Force One if the president is onboard, the White House considers it standard practice to use the term to refer to planes that are equipped to transport him.