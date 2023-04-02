Downed overhead wires on Sunday morning causes suspension of Amtrak trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg for the time being.

At 7:58 a.m., Amtrak announced stops are suspended between Philadelphia and Harrisburg because of downed overhead wires west of Philadelphia.

Around two hours later, Amtrak posted on Twitter that their phone lines are having issues. In the post, Amtrak says to text 1-800-USA-RAIL for urgent travel issues, and for non-emergencies, please call later.

Jason Abrams, spokesperson for Amtrak, said over the phone Sunday morning that crews are working on the incident, trying to get the trains operating again as soon as possible. He added to follow Amtrak service alerts for updates.