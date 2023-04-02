Downed overhead wires on Sunday morning caused cancellation of Amtrak trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg for at least the rest of the day.

At 12:20 p.m., Amtrak announced trains are cancelled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg for the remainder of the day. The alert says service is expected to resume tomorrow morning.

That morning, Amtrak announced stops are suspended between Philadelphia and Harrisburg because of downed overhead wires west of Philadelphia.

Amtrak also posted on Twitter that their phone lines are having issues. The post says to text 1-800-USA-RAIL for urgent travel issues, and for non-emergencies, please call later.

Jason Abrams, spokesperson for Amtrak, said over the phone Sunday morning that crews are working on the incident, trying to get the trains operating again as soon as possible. He added to follow Amtrak service alerts for updates.