Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect current Amtrak delays and cancellations as of 8:01 a.m. Monday.

Downed overhead wires continue to delay Amtrak trains between Philadelphia to Lancaster and Harrisburg.

Amtrak announced Monday morning that trains 601, 605 and 642 between Harrisburg and Philadelphia and 640 between Lancaster and Philadelphia have been canceled as of 7:28 a.m.

Amtrak announced at 12:20 p.m. Sunday that it suspended trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg due to downed overheard wires west of Philadelphia. Amtrak initially said Sunday service would resume Monday morning.

Amtrak also posted on Twitter that their phone lines are having issues. The post says to text 1-800-USA-RAIL for urgent travel issues, and for non-emergencies, please call later. Amtrak Northeast’s Twitter page also regularly updates with train status updates.

Jason Abrams, spokesperson for Amtrak, said over the phone Sunday morning that crews are working on the incident, trying to get the trains operating again as soon as possible. He added to follow Amtrak service alerts for updates.

Efforts to reach Amtrak officials Monday morning were not immediately successful.