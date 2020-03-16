Concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, have brought many parts of daily life to a standstill, including the ever-essential transit system.

On Monday night, Amtrak and the state Department of Transportation announced the Keystone Service, which encompasses rides from New York to Philadelphia to Harrisburg, will be suspended beginning Wednesday, March 18.

The suspension includes service at the Mount Joy, Elizabethtown and Lancaster Amtrak stations.

In addition, all Pennsylvanian trains, which run from Pittsburgh to New York, will stop beginning Thursday, March 19.

Even before the announcements Monday morning, the Lancaster Amtrak station on McGovern Avenue and the Red Rose Transit Authority bus depot on North Queen Street were virtually empty during the usual morning rush.

A statewide shutdown order by Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday afternoon did not explicitly apply to public transit systems.

Parking, typically a precious commodity at the Lancaster Amtrak station, was plentiful in short- and long-term sections.

While waiting for a potential customer Monday morning, one taxi driver parked outside the train station exited his vehicle and sprayed the interior with orange-scented bacterial disinfectant. The cab driver told a reporter that he sprays down his car after each ride.

At a waiting room in the bus depot, several riders openly discussed the effects of the crisis, including school closures, concerns for people who were homeless and threats to local businesses.

“I wonder if Smiley’s is open,” one woman said.

The North Duke Street deli is still open and operating at regular business hours “for the time being,” store manager Tina Martin said.

She said foot traffic was lighter Monday, but delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats has been “much busier.”

Store owner Ken Smiley told a reporter Monday that the deli will remain open since the governor’s shutdown order exempts grocery stores.

Bus rides have continued on a normal schedule, said Red Rose Transit Authority Executive Director David Kilmer.

Bus drivers have been seen wearing face masks and rubber gloves. Kilmer said the authority provided gloves due to the frequent exchange of cash and bus passes with riders.

Kilmer said the authority has allowed drivers to wear face masks if it “makes them feel safer.”