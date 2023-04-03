Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect current Amtrak delays and cancelations as of 12:37 p.m. Monday.

Pennsylvania Amtrak trains are beginning to get back on schedule after downed overhead wires delayed trips between Philadelphia to Lancaster and Harrisburg.

Amtrak announced Monday morning that trains 601, 605 and 642 between Harrisburg and Philadelphia and 640 between Lancaster and Philadelphia have been partially restored as of 8:46 a.m. after cancelations this morning. It also said train 641, which takes the same route, is running 40 minutes behind schedule.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: As of 8:46 AM ET: All Keystone service operating between Philadelphia (PHL) and Harrisburg (HAR) has been partially restored. Trains traveling through this area will incur residual delays. Thank you for your continued patience during this time. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 3, 2023

Amtrak announced at 12:20 p.m. Sunday that it suspended trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg due to downed overheard wires west of Philadelphia. Amtrak initially said Sunday service would resume Monday morning.

Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Beth Toll said the outages were caused by a large downed tree that blocked power lines and catenary, or suspended, wires.

Amtrak also posted on Twitter that their phone lines are having issues. The post says to text 1-800-USA-RAIL for urgent travel issues, and for non-emergencies, please call later. Amtrak Northeast’s Twitter page also regularly updates with train status updates.

Jason Abrams, spokesperson for Amtrak, said over the phone Sunday morning that crews are working on the incident, trying to get the trains operating again as soon as possible. He added to follow Amtrak service alerts for updates.