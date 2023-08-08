Lancaster and Harrisburg train lines are running behind schedule after a series of storms and flooding impacted the area.

Amtrak reported on social media that the morning Lancaster and Harrisburg trains have departed the station and are currently running 50 minutes behind schedule. The company cited power-related issues connected to the storms.

Lancaster experienced a storm Monday evening that downed trees and damaged buildings, with the National Weather Service out of State College issuing a tornado warning, with gusts of wind up to 70 miles per hour.

Amtrak senior public relations manager Beth Toll said riders can expect residual delays but all trains are running except Keystone Service trains 601 and 607, which run from Philadelphia to Harrisburg, and 644 which runs from Harrisburg to New York City.

Toll said crews are working on getting all the trains back up and said residents can get updates from Amtrak’s Twitter page @AmtrakNECAlerts.