4-year-old Blaine Sheaffer, of West Lampeter Township, gets a plastic firefighter helmet from Cory Mackey, of the Hempfield Fire Department during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Twenty-month-old Everett Lucking, of Manheim Township, pets Apollo, a 250-pound Meishan pig from FairyTail Acres rescue during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
4-year-old Blaine Sheaffer, of West Lampeter Township, gets a plastic firefighter helmet from Cory Mackey, of the Hempfield Fire Department during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Twenty-month-old Everett Lucking, of Manheim Township, pets Apollo, a 250-pound Meishan pig from FairyTail Acres rescue during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Some kids, such as 3-year-old Addilyn Fair, tried on East Hempfield Township Police Officer Andrew Kurnonick's duty vest — hefty, at about 40 pounds with body armor and duty gear.
Other children climbed into shiny red Hempfield Fire Department fire trucks.
Then there was 20-month-old Everett Lucking, who gently offered Apollo, a 250-pound rescue pig, an animal cracker from his tiny hand.
And people of all ages strolled the grounds of Herr Park at the 40th annual Amos Herr Community Festival, taking a trip down memory lane as they perused dozens of show cars, from an REO Speed Wagon (yes, the band took its name from the automobile maker active in the frist part of the 1900s) to a pristine, restored blue 1970 Plymouth Superbird, one of just a couple thousand made ($4,566.75 — plus $72 destination charge.)
8-year-old Matthew Minich, of Lancaster, takes pictures of a car's as 9-year-old Aaron Feinberg, of Hempfield, looks on during the Amos Herr Community Festival in the park in Festival in Herr Park in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
4-year-old Blaine Sheaffer, of West Lampeter Township, gets a plastic firefighter helmet from Cory Mackey, of the Hempfield Fire Department during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
One-year-old Frankie Baker, of Strasburg Borough, gets a plastic firefighter's helmet from Cory Mackey, of the Hempfield Fire Department as his mother, Ashley Baker, looks on during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
From left: Caige, 8, Parker, 5, and Shannon Cole, of Mount Joy, pet Apollo, a 250-pound Meishan pig from FairyTail Acres rescue during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Arts, crafts, fun and entertainment star at Amos Herr Community Festival [photos]
The 40th Annual Amos Herr Community Festival was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Amos Herr Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.
Featuring arts and crafts, food and entertainment, the event was produced in cooperation with East Hempfield Township, Amos Herr House Foundation and Historical Society and Landisville Lions Club.
Festival highlights included the Landsville Lions Club 36th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show, children’s activities and free tours of the Amos Herr Homestead as well as Lancaster Kennel Club’s Responsible Dog Ownership Day events.
8-year-old Matthew Minich, of Lancaster, takes pictures of a car's as 9-year-old Aaron Feinberg, of Hempfield, looks on during the Amos Herr Community Festival in the park in Festival in Herr Park in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
4-year-old Blaine Sheaffer, of West Lampeter Township, gets a plastic firefighter helmet from Cory Mackey, of the Hempfield Fire Department during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
One-year-old Frankie Baker, of Strasburg Borough, gets a plastic firefighter's helmet from Cory Mackey, of the Hempfield Fire Department as his mother, Ashley Baker, looks on during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
From left: Caige, 8, Parker, 5, and Shannon Cole, of Mount Joy, pet Apollo, a 250-pound Meishan pig from FairyTail Acres rescue during the Amos Herr Community Festival in Landisville on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people turned out on a warm, sunny Sunday for the festival.
Fewer toured the event's namesake Amos Herr Homestead — around 70 people had checked in by around 2 p.m. But those who did experienced a depiction of a 19th-century Lancaster County homestead.