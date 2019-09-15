Some kids, such as 3-year-old Addilyn Fair, tried on East Hempfield Township Police Officer Andrew Kurnonick's duty vest — hefty, at about 40 pounds with body armor and duty gear.

Other children climbed into shiny red Hempfield Fire Department fire trucks.

Then there was 20-month-old Everett Lucking, who gently offered Apollo, a 250-pound rescue pig, an animal cracker from his tiny hand.

And people of all ages strolled the grounds of Herr Park at the 40th annual Amos Herr Community Festival, taking a trip down memory lane as they perused dozens of show cars, from an REO Speed Wagon (yes, the band took its name from the automobile maker active in the frist part of the 1900s) to a pristine, restored blue 1970 Plymouth Superbird, one of just a couple thousand made ($4,566.75 — plus $72 destination charge.)

Hundreds of people turned out on a warm, sunny Sunday for the festival.

Fewer toured the event's namesake Amos Herr Homestead — around 70 people had checked in by around 2 p.m. But those who did experienced a depiction of a 19th-century Lancaster County homestead.

Whatever their fancy, it was day of community and fun for attendees.

Addilyn — the perhaps future police officer — attended with her parents, Amber and David Fair, and her brother, Drake, 9. They're from Maytown.

"It's a great event," said Amber, who has been attending since 2003.

Her husband, Hempfield Fire's assistant chief, has been coming since the 1990s.

"It's tradition," he said. "It's good for community outreach."

Everett, who was enchanted with the massive pig, attended with his mother, SaraMarian Lucking, of Manheim Township.

"He just wanted to play," she said, noting the family are park regulars. (Her husband, Robert, was at the bouncy house with son Finn, 4.)

Apollo and his fellow swine, Charlie and Frank, are rescue pigs who live at FairyTail Acres in Clay Township.

Chris Hainley started the rescue several years ago.

"I always wanted a pig and my husband said no. Now, we have 41," she said.