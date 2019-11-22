Alcohol, not opioids, is the substance that caused the most hospital admissions and emergency department visits among a group of Pennsylvania seniors, new analysis shows.
Statewide, Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council found 7,833 admissions and visits caused by substance abuse among those in Medicare fee-for-service plans from 2016 through 2018.
Well over half — 4,816 — were caused by alcohol. Opioids were second, at 1,753. The rest were:
- Sedatives: 692
- Cocaine: 181
- "All other": 409
“By focusing on Pennsylvania’s older residents, we’re hoping to raise awareness on how substance use, alcohol in particular, affects this population,” said agency director Joe Martin.
The report had a total but not a breakdown for Lancaster County: 217 over the three years. And its unadjusted rate was 3.8 per 1,000 seniors, below the statewide rate of 6.1.
Overall, just under a third of the visits and admissions were caused by overdoses. Average Medicare payments for hospital and emergency visits, respectively, were as follows: $6,289 and $525 for alcohol and $7,901 and $509 for opioids.