The Mayo Clinic has identified a genetic problem believed to have caused sudden death in 18 of 23 Amish young people who had it, according to media reports.

The study published recently in JAMA Cardiology said researchers studied two large Amish extended families that reported multiple sudden deaths, including four siblings with exercise-associated sudden deaths.

"With the help of new technology that wasn't around when they first started looking into the case, the team learned that these Amish children had all inherited the same genetic mutation from both of their parent," CNN reported.

Now that the problem has been identified, Popular Science reported, potential couples can be tested to see whether they are both carriers, and people who are at risk of sudden death because of the problem can have a defibrillator implanted.