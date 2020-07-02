The search for Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, continues eleven days after she never returned home from church.

Stoltzfoos was last seen on a farm on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand on June 21, according to East Lampeter Township police.

She was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron and a white cape, police said.

Volunteer searches continued through Wednesday, with members from the Amish communities searching Mill Creek.

The FBI became involved last week in the search.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nothing has been ruled out, but there is no evidence of foul play, East Lampeter Township police public information officer Matthew Hess said.

Posters and billboards on Route 30 have been posted in York County as well.

If Stoltzfoos left of her own accord, he said police want her to know she is not in trouble and to contact police.

Stoltzfoos is white, approximately 5’10” and weighs 125 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.