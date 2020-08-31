An Amish teen died after an Eden Township crash Saturday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni did not release the name or age of the male teen, but said a vehicle hit the buggy he was in.

Emergency dispatch reports indicate the crash was called in at 7:37 p.m. and happened in the 900 block of Valley Road, which is also called Route 372, near the intersection with Bushong Road. A dispatcher said it appeared two other people were injured.

No further information was immediately available.