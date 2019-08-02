A township in northcentral Pennsylvania with a substantial Amish population is considering regulations that would require horses to wear rubber horseshoes and manure catchers on public roads.

A companion proposal in Washington Township, Lycoming County, would require registration of horse-drawn road vehicles, reports PennLive. Reflective registration numbers would have to be posted on the vehicles' front, back and sides.

Supervisors are to consider the measures Monday. Township official say public safety and health concerns, as well as concerns about road damage from buggies, led to the proposals.

Clifford Rieders, an attorney representing the Amish, called the legislation discriminatory, terming it "absurd and outrageous" and threatening a civil rights lawsuit if it moves forward, PennLive said.

The township in southern Lycoming County has a population of around 1,850, according to U.S. Census estimates.

The Amish community there is a "daughter settlement" of the Lancaster settlement and was founded in the 1970s, according to records compiled by the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.

Similar legislation has been proposed — and, in some cases, passed — in other parts of the country with Amish communities. In Lancaster County, however, though some people complain about "road apples," local governments have not pursued such measures.

Recently, LNP reported East Hempfield Township is considering a zoning change to allow barns for up to two horses on properties as small as one-half acre. The proposal has drawn a complaint that it would amount to favoritism toward the Amish if it were enacted.

In 2017, a state bill was introduced that would have required registration of horse-drawn vehicles used on state roads.

It was referred to the House Transportation Committee, but did not advance further. The annual $36 fee would have been earmarked for repairing damage to roadways from horse-drawn conveyances.