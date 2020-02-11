An Old Order Amish mentoring group says they have outgrown their current facility in Paradise Township and are looking to expand to a building in Strasburg Township.
The Strasburg Township zoning hearing board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the variance application from the Conservative Mentoring Group on Tuesday to rezone a 2.5 acre residential home into a two-room counseling center.
Conservative Mentoring Group was established in 2018 with the goal of providing “prompt care, attention and biblical direction to pressing ‘emergency’ situations within the community before such situations escalate,” according to documents provided in their application.
Mentoring sessions are currently held at Free Indeed, a nonprofit organization in Paradise, according to the application. The groups are separate ministries.
Representatives for Conservative Mentoring Group could not be reached or declined to comment about the zoning application.
Mentoring relationships exist beyond Plain and Amish churches, said Linda Crockett, director of Safe Communities, a nonprofit that works to stop child sexual abuse and trains churches on best practices.
Mentoring can be beneficial as long as the mentoring is dealing with the ordinary stresses of life that people can use companionship for, Crockett said.
“As long as they know their limitations and mentoring is not for people who have sexually offended, not for people who have been sexually abused and it’s not for women who are suffering battery and other domestic violence,” she said.
However, according to Crockett, if an adult mentor will be paired with a child, it’s also important that you have safeguards in place to make sure every person is screened, cleared and is a mandated reporter.
According to their statement of structure, the organization says that although they may work with “individuals and families who have been victimized or affected by sexual abuse,” they will report incidents of abuse to the Conservative Crisis Intervention group.
A Lancaster County man was charged with sexually abusing 4 girls. Where he spent the next 10 months raised questions.
Conservative Crisis Intervention is a group of conservative Mennonite and Amish representatives who work as a liaison between their communities, the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency and law enforcement.
Allen Hoover, a representative of the liaison group, says Conservative Mentoring Group’s model is an interesting concept because it is made up of church members and leaders who want to help struggling youth “walk close to the Lord.”
Hoover, who is familiar with the mentoring organization, said it is not a residential counseling facility. Individuals with emotional or mental health needs are referred elsewhere, he said.