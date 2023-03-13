Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, March 6 and Sunday, March 12.

1. Lawyers for Amish farmer charged with selling guns without a license claim law vague

Attorneys for Reuben King, a Leacock Township farmer who's accused of selling thousands of guns without a federal license, intend to defend him on grounds that the federal licensing law is vague; they also say his First and Second Amendment rights were infringed.

King had 625 firearms and more than 10,500 rounds of ammo seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in January 2022; he was indicted by a grand jury last June.

2. Surprise driver's license suspensions in Lancaster County are disrupting lives

A group of 14 Lancaster county residents are challenging delayed driver's license suspensions they've received, in many cases years after they were supposed to get them.

The cause of the delays is a bureaucratic communication failure between Lancaster County and the state Department of Transportation. In January, Lancaster County Clerk of Courts Mary Anater said her office found more than 2,700 instances, going back to 2013, in which the office had failed to notify PennDOT of a case resolution resulting in a license suspension.

3. Solanco sports community mourns the loss of Chad McDowell

Chad McDowell, the longtime head coach for Solanco girls basketball, passed away on March 5 at the age of 50 after privately battling a long-term illness.

During his nine seasons with the Golden Mules, he led the team to 94 wins, two section championships and a handful of postseason berths. McDowell was also an assistant coach for Solanco softball and worked as a language arts teacher at Smith Middle School in Quarryville.

4. Akron man tried to set business on fire after losing his job: police

According to police, John Derek Hays, 36, punctured 25 tires on 10 different vehicles on two properties belonging to Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Heating in East Hempfield Township last Wednesday before attempting to ignite two propane tanks and a garage with a burning piece of cardboard.

Company management told police that Hays had been terminated from his job the previous day and had not taken the news well. He was hit with 17 charges, including 5 counts of arson.

5. Torres withdraws name for School District of Lancaster superintendent job

Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, a special education administrator for Seattle Public Schools, had been selected by the School District of Lancaster to take over as their new superintendent back in February. After "unsuccessful contract negotiations," he stepped away from the position last Monday.

The school board had planned to vote on Torres' approval last Tuesday, but with his withdrawal, instead heard public comment, which was overwhelmingly in favor of current Acting Superintendent and finalist Matthew Przywara. The search for a new superintendent will continue.