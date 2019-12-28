Two Amish businessmen from the state’s 11th Congressional District met with President Donald Trump at the White House last week.

The delegation, which included four Amish men from Ohio and two from Indiana, are the first Amish to be hosted in the White House by a U.S. president, the Washington Times reported.

In a Facebook post, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said he was thrilled to have two Amish men from his congressional district included in the historic meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Being born Amish, I know how important it is that we address the crucial issues facing these communities,” Smucker wrote in the post.

His office could not disclose more information about the Amish men from 11th congressional district, which includes Lancaster County and parts of York County, his press secretary Diana London said. Smucker was in the district and did not attend the meeting.

The last time a member of the Amish community was at the White House was when an Amish minister was brought in by former President Woodrow Wilson to a prayer service during World War I, the Washington Times reported.

Washington-area political action committee Amish PAC began targeting the Amish during the 2016 presidential election in an effort to get them to vote, specifically for Trump.

The group relaunched its efforts to “unlock the Amish vote” for Trump in 2018 and has raised $32,650 so far this year, according to Federal Elections Commission filings.

According to researchers at Elizabethtown College’s Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies, Amish PAC did not exactly have its desired effect in 2016. Despite a nearly 50% increase in eligible voting-age Amish compared to 2004, fewer Amish registered or voted in that election.

Last week’s meeting was organized by Chris Cox, who founded the Bikers for Trump motorcycle club and who is running in a Republican congressional primary in South Carolina. Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other top White House officials were also included in the meeting, the Washington Times reported.