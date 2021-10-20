An Amish couple was killed and their eight children were injured after their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended on Sunday night in Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

Barbara S. Esh, 37, and her husband, John M. Esh, 39, were traveling in their buggy with their children on Cumberland Road (Route 45) in Cumberland County, Virginia, on Sunday evening when a pickup truck hit the back of the buggy, according to the Farmville Herald.

Barbara died at the scene of the crash and John died Monday at a hospital, according to the AP. According to the couple’s obituary, John was born in Loganton, Clinton County, and Barbara was born in Christiana. Both were members of the Old Order Amish Church.

The Esh's children ranged in age from nine months old to 16 years old and were taken to the hospital for treatment, the AP reported. As of Tuesday evening, two of the children have been released.

The driver of the truck was identified as Mickel Bates, 60, of Farmville, Va., the Farmville Herald reported. Bates initially continued driving and then returned to the scene a short time later.

Virginia State Police told the Farmville Herald that the buggy had the required triangle placard on the back of the buggy. The horse survived its injuries.

Bates was not injured in the crash, the Farmville Herald reported. Police said charges are pending.

A funeral service will take place at the home of Melvin King in Farmville, Va., on Thursday. The couple will be buried in the Farmville Amish Cemetery.