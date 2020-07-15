An Amish bishop has been held for trial on charges he failed to report suspected sexual abuse in what is apparently the first such case of its kind in Lancaster County.

Levi S. Esh Sr. 63, of Pequea, was ordered to stand trial after waiving his preliminary hearing on Monday.

He had been charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of failure to report to appropriate authorities. However, on Monday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office reduced the grading of the one felony to misdemeanor, saying a misdemeanor was the appropriate grading.

According to charging documents, last October, two members of the Amish community met with Esh on one occasion, and another occasion, Esh and other Amish leaders, about sexual abuse.

They were told the problem was taken care of and to let it go, the documents said. The two then went to police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

State law classifies certain categories of adults, such as school employees, licensed health care workers and clergy, as “mandated reporters” who are required to report suspected child abuse to authorities.

The issue concerned John G. Beiler, 41, of Providence Township, who was charged in April with sexually assaulting three girls several times between 2011 and 2015. The girls were between 12 and 14 years old at the time.

According to court documents, Beiler confessed to church leaders to abusing the girls and was told to confess to the girls’ father. Beiler was then excommunicated and Esh told the girls’ father that church leaders were keeping a close eye on Beiler.

Beiler also waived his charges to court on Monday.

Both men are free on unsecured bail.