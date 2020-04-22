An Amish bishop has been charged with failing to report suspected sexual abuse.

It is apparently the first time the charge has been filed in Lancaster County, where Amish have long dealt with sexual abuse issues internally.

Levi S. Esh Sr. 63, of Pequea, was charged Tuesday with one felony and one misdemeanor count of failure to report to appropriate authorities. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to charging documents, members of his congregation went to Pequea Township police after raising concerns in the church about sexual abuse and being told to "let it go" and that the matter had been handled internally.

The matter concerned John G. Beiler, 41, of Providence Township, who was recently charged with sexually assaulting three girls several times between 2011 and 2015. The girls were between 12 and 14 years old at the time.

Christopher Sarno, who represents Esh and Beiler, said Esh and his community are upset over the charges.

Most of them, anyway.

"There's two individuals who apparently had a grudge," he said.

Sarno said there may be statute of limitation issues with the charges noting that one of the required reporting laws, which has since changed, would not have applied to Esh when the allegations about Beiler surfaced.

"I think, like always, (prosecutors are) trying to set an example," he said.

Sarno has represented a number of Amish accused of sexual offenses recently and was a former county prosecutor. He said he was unaware of an Amish person being charged with failing to report suspected abuse.

"I know it's been threatened a lot," he said.

The Amish, he said, "are very well aware that they have to report and they do report" he said.

