While total coronavirus deaths surpassed 200 in Lancaster County and 3,000 statewide this week, there are growing signs that the rate of new cases is easing a bit.

The state Department of Health reported 27 new cases in Lancaster County on Tuesday and 23 new cases on Wednesday. That was the first time since late March that the daily tally here was below 30 for two days in a row.

Part of the reason for the smaller number of new cases is that total tests were down a bit from previous days. But there's a more hopeful indicator as well: Of those who were tested, a smaller portion of people turned out to be positive. The one-day rate of positive tests was 13% Tuesday and 11% Wednesday, well below the ongoing average of more than 18% here.

Across Pennsylvania, meanwhile, the daily number of new cases has been below 1,000 for four consecutive days (a higher number we previously reported for Monday was incorrect), and that’s the first time that’s happened since the end of March.

For those four days — Sunday through Wednesday — the rate of positive tests was 17.5% in Pennsylvania, down from the overall rate of 20.2% and well below several days in mid-April when the daily rate of positive tests approached, or surpassed, 30%.

Taking longer to double

Looking at the longer-term trend, it’s now taking about 19 days for total cases to double in Lancaster County, and about 22 days in Pennsylvania. Earlier in the crisis, the numbers of cases were doubling in much shorter time periods.

The trend in deaths, meanwhile, is a little harder to gauge, as the state health department has processed large backlogs of reports and announced tallies that have varied greatly from day to day. Last Wednesday, the department reported a record 479 deaths, then it broke the record again on Tuesday when it reported 554 deaths that it said had occurred over the previous two weeks.

The department reported 94 more deaths statewide on Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,106. It reported only one new death in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 145, but its tally continues to lag well behind that of Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner. Diamantoni reported 209 deaths here as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 204 the day before.

In a news briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledged some positive signs, but urged caution as some parts of the state prepare to partially reopen their economies on Friday.

"Though the spread of COVID-19 has slowed, we have not eradicated this illness, nor have we cured it," Wolf said. "We expect many months to pass before we have a vaccine. And some current projections show a resurgence of the virus in the fall."

