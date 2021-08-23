Keely Childers Heany woke up in tears Friday morning.

She was crying because the night before, the Manheim Township school board voted to require masks indoors to start the 2021-22 school year with COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming rate. The Columbia Borough school board did the same.

The problem is Childers Heany’s 8-year-old daughter doesn’t attend either of those districts. She attends Eshleman Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District.

“I’m just so happy and relieved for those parents,” Childers Heany said. “At the same time, it was just another reminder that our school board here in Penn Manor does have the power to do the same thing to protect our kids and just simply refuses to even bring it to a vote.”

Childers Heany is one of the many Lancaster County parents feeling overwhelmed as they enter yet another school year full of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Most county school districts are beginning the school year with mask-optional policies, abandoning a measure that, health officials have said, contributed to limited virus transmission in schools last year.

School starting as cases surge

Cocalico, Columbia Borough, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster, Manheim Township and Pequea Valley school districts start school this week. Eastern Lancaster County, Ephrata Area, Manheim Central, Penn Manor, Octorara Area, Solanco and Warwick school districts start next week.

Meanwhile, over the past week, Lancaster County has averaged more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from 43 at the start of the month and from a pandemic low of just three to four new cases per day in early July. The number of people hospitalized here with COVID-19 has tripled in the past two weeks and it stood at 50 on Friday, after running in single digits for most of July.

The numbers are comparable to last fall, when schools were mandated to require masks, among other mitigation strategies.

Considering the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended schools enforce universal mask policies indoors, regardless of vaccination status, entering the school year. There are no mandates, however, other than one requiring masks to be worn on public transportation — including school buses.

Three of 17 county school districts are heeding the recommendations of those health agencies: Columbia, Manheim Township and Lancaster.

That’s left many concerned parents to question whether it’s safe to send their children to school likely surrounded by unmasked peers — many of whom are under 12 and therefore aren’t yet eligible for vaccination.

Parents face tough choices

“Nobody has the right to choose to endanger and possibly kill innocent, unvaccinated children,” Childers Heany said.

Childers Heany, 39, a business owner from Millersville, said she’s still vacillating back and forth daily on whether to send her rising third-grader for in-person instruction. On one hand, she said, her daughter needs social interaction and to be taught by an actual teacher. On the other, she said, the unknowns surrounding COVID-19 and the highly transmissible delta variant — including potential sickness and school shutdowns — loom over her decision.

As of Friday, she was keeping her daughter in-person.

Jen Hartman’s daughter, a rising junior at Hempfield High School, is vaccinated, and she’ll wear a mask in school. But that won’t prevent potential disruptions to in-person learning, especially because many others likely won’t be vaccinated or wearing masks, Hartman said.

With 7,000 students, Hempfield is the second-largest county school district, and the largest not requiring masks.

Hartman, 47, works as a customer service representative for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She said it’s illogical to begin the school year mask-optional.

“To me, masking is such a simple thing that we can do,” Hartman said. “It increases the likelihood of staying (in-person) the whole time.”

Hartman said her daughter, who learned online all of last school year, is a strong student. By the end of last school year, however, it became difficult for her daughter to wake up for school and get motivated. For students with special needs, the impact could be even more substantial, Hartman said.

“It won’t be nice,” Hartman said of a potential shutdown. “And it’ll be frustrating because it could have been preventable.”

On Friday, Conestoga Valley parents got a letter from Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski outlining what health and safety measures the district is taking. Masks will be optional, unless on buses, Zuilkoski said. The district will continue to promote proper hygiene, be cognizant of social distancing and employ appropriate cleaning techniques. And contact tracing will take place — unless close contacts don’t show symptoms, Zuilkoski said, meaning a parent could choose to keep their potentially infected child in school.

That letter might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for M.E. Rickard, a 39-year-old stay-at-home mother of two kids, a rising ninth-grader and kindergartener, from East Lampeter Township.

“We don’t want her to get sick,” Rickard said of her oldest child. “She’s had the vaccine, but we know that even people who’ve been vaccinated are catching it with the delta variant, so we don’t want her to get sick, and we don’t want to get anybody else sick as well.”

Rickard said she lives with disabilities, and her youngest child has a birth defect, so it could potentially be life-threatening if either of them would contract COVID-19.

Rickard said she’s been making pros and cons lists and trying to factor in local health data and listening to medical experts. One concern she has is if she enrolls her oldest child in virtual school, then her child can’t access some of the gifted courses she could take in-person. For that reason, Rickard said she’s considering getting a lawyer to challenge the district’s decision to, she said, essentially limit accessibility due to health reasons.

What’s made this situation worse is the lack of empathy some people seem to have for those wanting to protect their children, Rickard said. On the Conestoga Valley Facebook page, one anti-mask commenter threatened to cough on her if she didn’t like the fact that he wasn’t vaccinated.

“It’s hard when we disagree with our neighbors,” she said, “but we can still love our neighbors.”