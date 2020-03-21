Trinell Fichthorn sipped a bottle of water Friday afternoon inside the gymnasium at Grace Point Church of Nazarene in Ephrata.

But she wasn’t there for a workout. Minutes earlier she’d been laying on a gurney, with a needle in her arm to donate blood to the American Red Cross.

It was the first time she’d donated since college, she said. She’d heard there was a shortage in blood supplies because donation events had been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.

Despite concerns about the contagious respiratory illness, Fichthorn, of Stevens, said she felt it was important to donate.

“It is kind of weird to be out and about,” said Fitchthorn, who works in finance for the Red Cross. “I think if I didn’t work for the Red Cross I would have been a little bit hesitant.”

Alana Mauger, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross, confirmed that virus-related hesitancy has led to a shortage in blood supplies.

Since the outbreak first made its way to the United States early this year, about 4,500 blood drives had been canceled across the country, Mauger said, sharing Thursday totals.

Those cancellations resulted in the loss of about 150,000 individual donations, she said.

In Pennsylvania, 257 blood drives were canceled, resulting in the loss of 7,506 donations.

Cancellations are a problem because while COVID-19 patients likely won’t need transfusions, maintaining a healthy blood supply will be crucial to treating others, including victims of traumatic injuries, Mauger said.

Mauger said she could not provide data specific to Lancaster County, but cancellations have been worse in areas where patients sick with the coronavirus have been confirmed.

Lancaster’s first confirmed case was reported Wednesday, with a second reported the following day.

Among the donors on Friday was Steve Coiner, of Ephrata, who said he was giving blood because he heard about the shortage. He said he encouraged his girlfriend to donate, too.

“It’s important to note that there is no evidence that this coronavirus, or any other respiratory disease, can be transmitted by blood transfusion,” Mauger said.

Temperatures of staff and donors are checked at the door, hand sanitizer is available, beds are spaced far apart and sanitization efforts have been increased at donation events, according to Red Cross officials.

Coiner said he was taking precautions to not contract the virus, and he felt safe from infection at the donation event.

“I believe later we are going to have a real shortage of blood,” he said, predicting that even more events will be canceled before COVID-19 is under control.