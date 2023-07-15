The American Red Cross hopes sharks and a movie will help boost blood donations so it can avoid a looming blood shortage.

The organization said it has collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the past few months, and while it says there isn’t a blood shortage, more donations are needed to avoid getting to that point.

“The Red Cross is seeing a concerning trend where blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they're coming in,” said Nicole Roschella, communications manager for the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

Roschella said the Red Cross is mostly in need of type O-negative, type B-negative and platelet donors.

To encourage donations, the organization announced it is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Donors who give blood by July 16 will receive a $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Additionally, those who give blood by Aug. 12 will be automatically entered to win a three-day trip to New York for two that includes a private shark dive adventure at the Long Island Aquarium. Donors who give blood July 17 through 31 will also receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-Shirt, while supplies last.

Roschella wrote the Red Cross has a policy against disclosing which hospitals it gives blood to, but she did say the organization has given more than 1,000 units of red blood cells, more than 240 units of platelets, and more than 60 units of plasma to hospitals in Lancaster County in the past 12 months.

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is the primary blood bank for central Pennsylvania. It provides 100% of the blood for UPMC Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, as well as 25% of the blood for Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, blood bank community relations director Jay Wimer wrote in an email, adding it also supplies blood to Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Sarah Nassau, medical director of the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center, said the health system typically uses 600 to 700 units of blood a month. She said LGH gets 70% to 80% of its blood from its own blood drives and the rest from outside blood banks such as the Red Cross and the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank.

Summer slump

Nassau said how large organizations such as the Red Cross are doing shows the trend for blood donations overall. She said the blood center is also experiencing a typical summer slump in blood donations at its own drives.

Wimer said in an email that blood donations typically decline in the summer, with many people away on vacations. At the same time, need for blood typically increases in the summer months, with summer activities leading to an increase in injuries. Wimer said the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is also currently experiencing “the yearly crunch of summertime,” with particular need for type A-negative, type B-negative and type O-negative blood.

Donors at a Red Cross blood drive Friday at Park City Center in Lancaster city were greeted by Damon Myers, a volunteer “blood ambassador.” He said 44 people were scheduled to donate blood Friday, which he said was fairly typical.

“We have a lot of regulars, and so they’re able to give blood every couple of months,” Myers said. “And so we’ve actually had a pretty good, solid turnout here today, considering it’s vacation season, especially.”

One of the people donating blood at the blood drive at Park City on Friday was Jennifer Seymour of Manheim Township. Seymour said she has type O-negative blood and that she was a regular donor.

“It’s a pretty easy way to help people that are in a bad time in their life,” Seymour said.

In the past couple years, both the Red Cross and the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank have experienced historic blood shortages. Last year, the Red Cross declared its first-evernational blood crisis, saying its blood supplies were at an all-time low. In 2021, the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank announced its blood supply had fallen tohistorically low levels. Both Wimer and Red Cross spokesperson Roschella said the current situation isn’t as bad as those shortages.

Still, Roschella urged people to go out and donate blood.

“Take a second to think about the families that are in the hospital, who can’t go and travel and can’t go on vacation right now because they’re dealing with a medical situation,” Roschella said.