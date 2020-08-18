In light of continued COVID-19 concerns, American Music Theatre will not host its 2020 Christmas show "Deck the Halls."

The announcement comes as venues across the county and country venture further into quarantine without a firm idea on when concerts of any size can be scheduled as normal.

“After much discussion, research, and due diligence, we feel it to be the most prudent way forward considering the outstanding uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic," AMT Director of Operations Brandon Martin said in a press release. "This has been an incredibly difficult decision to reach, but it is one made both out of an abundance of caution for our patrons, staff, and performers, and in consideration of the financial risks of mounting a production of this scale in the current climate in which we find ourselves."

The theater's original Christmas show has been a staple at AMT for over two decades, regularly bringing local musicians such as guitarist Andy Mowatt to the stage from early November to late December.

Martin says that the theater is working on ways to stay engaged with its audience through the holiday season in absence of the Christmas show this year.

Additionally, tickets are now on sale for two original shows on the theater's 2021 calendar, including next year's Christmas concert. First, "Britain's Best," an original stage show celebrating the work of British musicians including Led Zeppelin, Adele and more is slated to run from May 18 to June 21, 2021. Tickets are $17.50 for children and $35 for adults.

Next year's Christmas show, dubbed "Winter Wonderland," is scheduled for Nov. 9 through Dec. 30, 2021. Tickets are $23 for children and $46 for adults.

For more information on cancellations and announcements, visit amtshows.com