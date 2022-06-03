Sujan Upreti just committed to his dream college: Temple University.

But the distance that will soon be put between him and his family made the seemingly perfect choice a difficult one.

“I feel like I’m leaving a bit of responsibility at home because I have a responsibility of taking care of my mom and my parents, taking care of my little sister,” Upreti said. “I fear that who’s going to do it if I go to college?”

Born in Nepal, Upreti relocated to the U.S. with his family in 2009. His family, originally from Bhutan, settled in Lancaster city, and Upreti attended school in the School District of Lancaster. Upreti’s parents were forced to leave Bhutan before he was born because they practiced Hinduism and the family left Nepal due to a lack of opportunities for noncitizens there.

His family is among the 5,000 refugees who settled in Lancaster County between 2002 and 2019, with 301 making the move in 2019 alone, according to USA Today data. As a result, the School District of Lancaster has hundreds of students who are refugees from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine and India.

Not only is Upreti a refugee, but now — thanks to his own tenacity and the support of his school district — Upreti is a first-generation college student: a student at a four-year college or university whose parents didn’t complete a form of higher education.

That, coupled with language barriers and lack of familiarity with the American education system, are all challenges student refugees often face on their path to college. LNP | LancasterOnline is highlighting in a series of reports Upreti’s experiences working through these barriers as an example of what a number of Lancaster school district students face.

‘I had to think about my future’

Thursday, Upreti graduated from McCaskey High School and, in a few months, he will make the two-hour trek to Temple University in North Philadelphia for his first year of college. Though two hours is a relatively short trip, he said deciding to move away from his family was the hardest part of picking a college.

Both of his parents speak Nepali. His father can speak English as well but isn’t fluent enough to help with all of Upreti’s 6-year-old sister’s homework.

So, tasks like helping his sister with her kindergarten homework and attending parent-teacher conferences fall upon Upreti.

“But I had to think about my future,” Upreti said.

For him, thinking about his future meant picking a university that would prepare him for a career in broadcast journalism. Temple suited not only that goal but met his need for a school with a diverse student body, which he believes will help him fit in.

“The biggest concern I had was, ‘Will I be able to fit into the college world,” Upreti told LNP | LancasterOnline in February. “I know I’ve been living here for 13 years and I practically grew up here but … I still need some time to fit into the American world, of American society. … I’m not there yet, but I’m halfway there.”

Of Temple’s 35,000 graduate and undergraduate students, 12.2% are Black or African American, 12% are Asian, 7% are Hispanic or Latino and 3.5% are multiracial, according to Data USA.

Connection to a diverse college student body that includes students from refugee and immigrant backgrounds is a desire shared among many refugee and immigrant high school graduates, explained Apsara Uprety, 22, a McCaskey and Millersville University graduate. She was among the speakers this spring at a Millersville event designed to help refugee and immigrant students with the college admissions process.

“Being able to connect with others from a similar background is really important because that way you are able to resonate with them and connect on a personal level,” Uprety said. “There’s also a possibility to have someone to look up to, which paves a way for others to follow.”

To ensure that connection exists for future students, she is working to create an organization dedicated to connecting refugee and immigrant students: RIDGE, which stands for Refugees and Immigrants Devoted to Growth and Excellence.

Before he submitted his deposit for Temple, Upreti considered attending Millersville University for its proximity to home and because several of his family members had attended the school before him.

One of Upreti’s older brothers chose to attend MU to continue caring for his family throughout college; originally he had planned to study in Virgina. Eventually, however, Upreti’s brother left home to pursue a career in California.

Though Upreti won’t be as close as MU, he will spend weekends back in Lancaster, helping his family with child care, reading and mailing bills and assisting his sister with schoolwork.

“I also have to think about my family plus my dreams and ambitions,” Upreti said.

Frequent trips home will also accrue an added cost to Upreit’s college pursuits.

If he takes his car to campus, he has to pay about $120 a month in student parking and, of course, cover the cost to fill his gas tank. His other option would be taking a train back and forth, which he says could be less expensive.

That adds to his tuition costs which, in a family of six, will be his burden to bear.

“Not only that, but I don’t want my parents to pay for (college) because I’m going to become more independent,” Upreti said. “I’m going to learn how to be an adult, the cost of paying bills, the cost of being a mature young man as I get out of Temple in the next four years.”

Luckily, he might not have too many debts to worry about. Between scholarships and financial aid, the first two years of college for Upreti are already covered and, if he keeps applying to scholarships, there’s a good chance all four years will be paid for.

For now, he’s saving up every penny, whether it be for gas or train tickets, by working a summer job at a local restaurant.

‘Fully focused on education’

Upreti’s summer will conclude Aug. 22 with the start of classes at Temple University.

At his McCaskey graduation on Thursday, as he looked forward to a moment he once only dreamed of, he also looked back.

In his senior year, Upreti served as the senior class representative for the media studies and communications pathway and Class of 2022 vice president at McCaskey High School. At last year’s graduation he was handed the McCaskey torch, and he spoke to 500 of his peers at his own graduation Thursday. Each year the torch is passed from a graduating senior to a rising senior to wish the incoming senior class a year of luck and happiness, Upreti said.

“I’ll be sharing my story, my four-year experience,” Upreti said of his graduation speech Thursday. “That’ll be a very special moment for me.”

Coming from a small country like Nepal and adapting to a new language in the U.S., Upreti said he never thought he’d be graduating from high school, let alone serving as a leader of the senior class and heading off to college.

Almost every day Upreti would visit his college and career adviser at McCaskey to walk through his decision and his financial worries. McCaskey also offers the Lancaster Partnership Program, a partnership between the School District of Lancaster and Millersville University meant to help economically disadvantaged students pursue higher education.

After working hard throughout high school securing scholarships and pursuing extracurriculars like McCaskey’s “Tornado Alert Morning Show,” Upreti said he plans to continue working hard and receive a degree in broadcast journalism at the end of his next four years.

“I’m going to be fully focused on education and getting that degree,” Upreti said.

While he expects to spend a lot of time on school work, he also plans to busy himself with joining clubs and making connections so eventually, he can come out of Temple not only with a degree, but a full-time job.

“If I have a proper job in journalism, broadcasting, anywhere, then that day I’ll feel like I’ve achieved the American dream,” Upreti said. “I’ve been chasing my American dream since middle school, so I will continue to chase it for the next four years at Temple.”