An energy company’s amended plan to install high-tech solar panels atop a former coal ash dump in Martic Township was denied last week by members of the municipality’s Zoning Hearing Board, leading to uncertainty about whether the clean energy project will proceed.

Members of the board voted Aug. 11 to deny Allentown-based Talen Energy’s proposal to install more than 44,000 panels across nine company-owned properties near the intersection of Old Pinnacle and New Village roads, according to township Manager Karen Sellers. The panels Talen hopes to install are ones that move with the sun to maximize the amount of solar energy captured over the course of a day.

Sellers said she does not know why the board voted against Talen’s proposal. Instead, she referred questions to Zoning Hearing Board members, who did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline inquiries this week. The board’s attorney also did not immediately return phone and email messages left for her Thursday.

The solar panels would have been installed across a former coal ash basin, as well as on adjacent land to the south. It was expected to be a 20-megawatt facility, capable of generating enough energy to power hundreds, potentially thousands, of homes, according to Taryne Williams, a Talen spokesperson.

The zoning board had approved a previous Talen proposal in early 2021, which envisioned an 80-acre site (a slightly smaller footprint to the amended proposal) with about 69,000 stationary, fixed-tilt panels.

The vote earlier this month was against Talen’s request to change the original plan’s size and the type of solar panels to be used. The Zoning Hearing Board’s approval of the original plan “still stands,” Sellers said.

This week, Williams said she could not discuss how or whether Talen will proceed.

“We are currently awaiting feedback from the township regarding the denial of our application and cannot provide further comment at this time,” she wrote in an email.

In addition to Zoning Hearing Board approval, any plans for the project would have to make it past the township’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, as well as state environmental regulators, Williams said.