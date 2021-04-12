An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Philadelphia, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police are searching for Byron McDonald, a 2-year-old who was last seen at 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia on Friday, April 9, according to police.

Byron is about 2-feet-tall and weighs 30 pounds, police said.

Police said he was reportedly abducted by Byron McDonald II, a 28-year-old man driving a red 2017 Chevy Malibu.

The car has tinted windows and it's registration is "LMD-3353," according to police.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or McDonald is asked to call 911.

AMBER ALERT: Philadelphia City, Call 911 If Seen. pic.twitter.com/vrHKxzGCBD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021