Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl from Chester County.

Police are searching for 6-year-old Zoe Moss, who was last seen with 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall around 6:10 p.m. Monday in the area of East War Elementary School in Downingtown. Police believe Moss may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Gutshall is driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta sedan with Pennsylvania registration KXR-3699, according to state police.

Police describe Moss as 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes. Police describe Gutshall as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue hoodie.

State police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Downingtown Police Department at 610-633-8810.