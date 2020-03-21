Columbia police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Joseph Anthony Allen, 41, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault March 18 while in the 300 block of Walnut Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: William David McNeal, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after he damaged a television, couch and two sets of window blinds causing $916 in damage on March 13 in the 1100 block of Jamaica Road, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Richard M. Taylor-Forte, 25, of East Petersburg, was charged with disorderly conduct after he approached another driver at a red light and tried to open their door, police said, instigating a confrontation on March 15 at 2:30 p.m. on Fruitville Pike.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jorge Luis Pagen-Muniz, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged simple assault and disorderly conduct after a domestic dispute that happened on March 13 in the 200 block of Kentshire Drive, police said. Pagen-Muniz used a shovel to hit a vehicle, smashing out all five windows and causing $1,000 worth in damage, police said. A man inside the vehicle was cut by flying glass, police said.

West Lampeter Township police